Patriots training camp notebook: Scout team, situational work on Day 14

On Monday the New England Patriots held their final training camp practice before the team departs for Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings later this week. That will lead into their Week 2 preseason game with the Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

As the team gets ready for what may be its most competitive week of the preseason, Monday's practice took on a more game-week-like format. In shorts and shells, both the offense and defense spent most of the day working against a scout team working off of cards, rather than the top offense and top defense going head-to-head as has been the case for most of the summer so far.

Those periods are more about preparing to see new looks that player evaluation. However, which players are repping with which groups certainly stands out.

To wrap up practice there was one starters-on-on-starters period. Just like the end of Sunday's practice, the offense was given one late-game situation. We'll start there with today's notebook...

Offense struggles situationally again

For Monday's situational ending to practice, the offense got the ball on the 25-yard line with 1:30 on the clock. Unlike Sunday when they needed a touchdown it looked like this drive could have ended with a field goal, based on the kickers standing ready at the sideline.

However, the offense failed to get into field goal range. After a couple of incompletions including one where Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson were not on the same page and Henderson never turned to look for the ball after Maye's throw, the offense faced a 4th & 5. A close pass interference on Alex Austin, covering Kayshon Boutte on a comeback route extended things.

Immediately the offense gave some of those yards back with what appeared to be a delay of game penalty based on Mike Vrabel's reaction. That was followed by a sack by K'Lavon Chaisson, who came in up the middle on a twist. Maye had one final heave downfield to Mack Hollins, which fell incomplete with tight coverage from Carlton Davis.

Tough day for the kickers

The only other live reps of the day were one field goal period, which did not go well for the kickers. Andy Borregales and John Parker Romo just about matched their previous miss total from the summer in this one practice.

Borregales hit his first two kicks from 32 and 37 yards, but then missed wide left from 47 and wide right from just over 50, finishing that period 2-of-4. Meanwhile, Romo finished 1-of-4 with misses from 32, 47, and the 50-plus range. On his first miss, he had to deal with a late hold due to a low snap from Julian Ashby.

Then at the end of practice, Borregales got one more kick as the coaches reset the end of game situation drill. Kicking from what looked to be near 60 yards, he had the right line but missed short. With that miss he was 2-of-5 on the day.

Former defensive starters slipping

While scout team reps aren't the most competitive they can be a good judge for where players stand on the depth chart. This offered an update on two former defensive starters who may be looking at new roles - or new teams - in 2025.

Kyle Dugger's decline in usage has been a story for a few practices now. On Monday he was the fourth safety in the rotation. Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Craig Woodson rotated in with the top unit (at times with all three on the field), while Dugger saw most of his time with the second unit playing next to Marcus Epps on the back end.

Meanwhile edge defender Anfernee Jennings, who noticeably played late into Friday's preseason opener, found himself more with the scout team than with either of the top two defenses. He continues to appear to be on the outside looking in at a roster spot.

Rookie receiver moving up

On the other side of the ball, it was a notable practice usage-wise for UDFA receiver Efton Chism. Chism saw a couple of snaps working with Drake Maye and the top offense in 11-on-11s, which hasn't been the case for most of camp.

Chism has had an impressive start to the summer, and has really ramped up lately with a strong performance in the preseason game and recent practices. However usually players making a roster push start seeing time with the top unit for a deeper evaluation and to start building chemistry. That hadn't really happened for Chism up to this point, but Monday could have been a start and an indication there's more to come in joint practices.

Attendance

Tackle Marcus Bryant returned to practice after leaving early on Sunday. He was a full participant as the right tackle for the second offense, opposite Vederian Lowe, who himself continues to ramp up. Meanwhile, D.J. James and Marte Mapu both missed practice after leaving Sunday's practice early. Deneric Prince also missed practice for the first time.

Other players that are still absent were Rhamondre Stevenson, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Joshua Farmer, Elijah Ponder, Jahlani Tavai, and Christian Gonzalez.

