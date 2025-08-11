Patriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike Vrabel

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko (95) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday afternoon, the New England Patriots announce they've signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko. To open up a roster spot, the team released another defensive tackle, Bryce Ganious.

Peko, 32, is entering his eighth NFL season. He entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Oregon State in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. He's played for five teams in seven years. That includes two stints with the Denver Broncos and two with the Tennessee Titans, both under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Between those two stints he played in 21 games making 13 starts.

Last year Peko was with the Detroit Lions, where his defensive line coach was current Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. He appeared in five games making one start, before he suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle. He became a free agent at the end of the season.

Ganious, 21, gets release after signing with the Patriots just last week. He'd previously been with the team for rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Ganious went undrafted out of Wake Forest this past spring.