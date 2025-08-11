LISTEN LIVE

Patriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots have signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko. Peko has previously played for current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Alex Barth

Aug 25, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko (95) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday afternoon, the New England Patriots announce they've signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko. To open up a roster spot, the team released another defensive tackle, Bryce Ganious.

Peko, 32, is entering his eighth NFL season. He entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Oregon State in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. He's played for five teams in seven years. That includes two stints with the Denver Broncos and two with the Tennessee Titans, both under current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Between those two stints he played in 21 games making 13 starts.

Last year Peko was with the Detroit Lions, where his defensive line coach was current Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. He appeared in five games making one start, before he suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle. He became a free agent at the end of the season.

Ganious, 21, gets release after signing with the Patriots just last week. He'd previously been with the team for rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Ganious went undrafted out of Wake Forest this past spring.

With these moves, the Patriots roster remains full at 90 players.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Drake Maye Patriots
NFLWhere does Drake Maye rank in new NFL GM/executive quarterback poll?Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots training camp notebook: Scout team, situational work on Day 14Alex Barth
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots reacts with Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders after the 2025 Patriots presseason opner.
NFLBreaking down the Patriots preseason openerAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect