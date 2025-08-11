LISTEN LIVE

Breaking down the Patriots preseason opener

What a difference a year makes.

Adam 12

With the Patriots preseason opener in the rearview, we had one of our own on the show to walk us through the analysis.

Alex Barth is embodying the "no days off" attitude of the former Patriots head coach. But unlike Bill, who was prone to using those words as just a catchphrase, Barth is acting on them. He covered Friday night's preseason tilt and practice on Sunday.

We'll start with the latter. The latest entry into Alex's preseason notebook can be found here. The Sunday practice saw the Pats defense winning the day in anticipation of their next preseason game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. Listen here.

Patriots Preseason Opener

The Hub's Matt Dolloff had some thoughts on the game as well. He went five up and five down on ten Pats players, and while QB Drake Maye fell into the "down" category, the first game under head coach Mike Vrabel is an "up" when you look at where the team was a year ago.

Back to Barth, he put together his first roster projection of the preseason. Dig into that, watch him join the show at the clip above--or via the podcast below--and don't forget to connect with the Sports Hub on YouTube for updates and analysis from all the shows.

Drake MayeNew England Patriotswashington commanders
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Patriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike Vrabel
NFLPatriots sign defensive tackle with familiarity with Mike VrabelAlex Barth
Drake Maye Patriots
NFLWhere does Drake Maye rank in new NFL GM/executive quarterback poll?Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots training camp notebook: Scout team, situational work on Day 14Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect