Breaking down the Patriots preseason opener

With the Patriots preseason opener in the rearview, we had one of our own on the show to walk us through the analysis.

Alex Barth is embodying the "no days off" attitude of the former Patriots head coach. But unlike Bill, who was prone to using those words as just a catchphrase, Barth is acting on them. He covered Friday night's preseason tilt and practice on Sunday.

We'll start with the latter. The latest entry into Alex's preseason notebook can be found here. The Sunday practice saw the Pats defense winning the day in anticipation of their next preseason game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. Listen here.

Patriots Preseason Opener

The Hub's Matt Dolloff had some thoughts on the game as well. He went five up and five down on ten Pats players, and while QB Drake Maye fell into the "down" category, the first game under head coach Mike Vrabel is an "up" when you look at where the team was a year ago.