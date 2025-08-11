Milliken: 6 intriguing Triple-A arms that could impact the Red Sox down the stretch

It’s been 11 days since a disappointing trade deadline for the Red Sox has passed and fortunately the team’s strong performance over that stretch has made it easier to swallow the front office’s shortcomings. Through 119 games, the Red Sox are firmly in possession of a playoff spot and it’s clear Craig Breslow and company are planning to use some of their minor league arms to provide a boost for the stretch run. Which ones will those be? Let’s dive into 6 that can fill a bunch of different roles for the team, whether that’s due to injury, other guys running out of gas, or simply the need for a different look. Also, I won’t be including any arms that have already pitched in the majors this year (with the Red Sox), so that kicks Richard Fitts off the list, despite intriguing me as a relief option with his stuff popping in shorter bursts during spring training. Same goes for Cooper Criswell, who pitched his ass off against the Astros earlier this month and has continued to show he's much better as a starter than a reliever.

David Sandlin, RHP

There’s been a ton of David Sandlin hype building over the last two weeks or so, with him being promoted to Triple-A, making one strong start, and then being temporarily moved to the bullpen for a potential role in the big leagues down the stretch. It’s easy to understand why, with Director of Pitching, Justin Willard, recently comparing him to Jhoan Duran and Griffix Jax, who were two elite relievers Red Sox fans were coveting at the trade deadline. It seems like the front office wasn’t willing to move Sandlin in certain deals at the deadline because they believed he could have the same impact as other arms on the trade block.

So far, Sandlin has worked out of the bullpen twice and there’s been mixed results, with him giving up 3 ER in 3.1 IP. On the bright side, he’s continued to miss bats with 4 Ks and hasn’t walked anyone, but there’s been 6 hits and that doesn’t include a potential 3-run blast that Trayce Thompson robbed yesterday. In the second outing, he looked dominant in his first inning of work before the wheels fell off a bit, but he admitted himself that’s still trying to find his routine in this new role. His fastball topped out a 99.7 and generated 4 Whiffs on its own, so it's easy to see why the Red Sox are excited to see his stuff in short bursts.

One of the complaints about Breslow’s trade deadline was that the team could use another impact right-hander with Justin Slaten still working his way back and Greg Weissert looking a bit gassed at times. Obviously Liam Hendriks hasn’t been able to give the Red Sox much and it doesn’t seem like the organization is too hopeful about him possibly contributing. Maybe Sandlin can help in that department, but it will depend on how he responds to the role over the next couple of weeks.

Sandlin handled business well at Double-A before his promotion, registering a 3.61 ERA/3.27 FIP in 82.1 IP. He didn’t miss bats quite to the level he did a year ago, but was still putting together a 9.4 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9. The sacrifice has resulted in him working deeper into outings, where he’s gone 6 innings or more in 4 different starts. He didn’t do that once in 2024. The implementation of the cutter and sinker have been a big part of his season so far.

Sandlin is currently ranked #9 in the system by Sox Prospects and is Rule 5 eligible this offseason. He’s been one of the more fascinating arms to watch the last few years, because the floor seemed like a late-inning reliever with a ceiling that could point to being a mid-rotation starter. It’s easy to forget that Sandlin was the return for John Schreiber, who’s put together a second straight solid season for the Royals.

Connolly Early, LHP

Unlike Sandlin, Connolly Early is expected to stay in the WooSox rotation for the time being and is fresh off his second start at Triple-A. He tossed 5 innings and allowed 2 earned runs, which included 3 hits, 1 homer on a hanging changeup to Riley Tirotta, and 7 strikeouts to just 1 walk. As usual with Early, he showed some intriguing velocity from the left side as he topped out at 96.5 with his fastball, but it dropped off a couple of ticks as he worked deeper into the outing.

Early was able to rack up 9 Whiffs (swings-and-misses), with 4 coming on the changeup, which is regarded as his best secondary. Looks like Baseball Savant struggled to differentiate between his sweeper and slider, but he was able to rack up 3 Whiffs between those 2 and 2 on the four-seam fastball. It’s not overly shocking to see Early sticking in the rotation over Sandlin, with his arsenal being more geared towards starting and him making more sense as a rotation depth option if needed. That’s become a bit of a focus with the injuries/setbacks to Hunter Dobbins, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, and Tanner Houck. There’s also some nice left-handed depth in the Red Sox bullpen at this time, which can’t be said about the right side.

It’s been an impressive season overall for the lefty, who posted a 2.51 ERA/2.56 FIP in 71.2 innings at Double-A before his promotion (15 G/12 GS). He had no trouble missing bats either, with a 12.1 K/9 and a solid 3.6 BB/9. The 2023 draftee is currently ranked #8 in the Red Sox farm system by Sox Prospects, behind Payton Tolle, Luis Perales, Kyson Witherspoon, Brandon Clarke, and Juan Valera. He was another name that was frequently brought up in trade talks before the trade deadline.

Payton Tolle, LHP

Only 13 months ago, Payton Tolle was selected in the 2nd round by the Red Sox and seemed to be the exact profile that this pitching infrastructure was hoping to mold. After getting drafted, he went down to Fort Myers and began putting in the work to prepare for his professional debut in 2025. Since then, he’s put himself on the map after climbing from High-A, to Double-A, and now Triple-A, while landing on every major publication’s Top 100 prospect list.

Tolle recently was promoted from Double-A after only throwing 27 innings at the level. It was clear he wasn’t being challenged by the competition after putting together a 1.67 ERA/2.35 FIP with a 12.3 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9. His fastball has become an absolute weapon with it jumping from 90-91 in college to now topping out at 98.9, which is a nightmare for opposing hitters when combining it with his elite extension and 6 '6, 250 frame.

On Sunday, Tolle made his first start with the WooSox and while the line was ugly, it was pretty deceiving. He should’ve been out of the first inning without any damage if Mikey Romero was able to turn a double play on a routine grounder hit right at him, but it was the booted and that led to a grand slam and 2-run blast taking place before he could escape the frame. Still, he managed to throw 4 scoreless innings after that despite his workload continuing to be managed. The lefty finished the day with 5 IP, 7 hits, 5 ER, 6 Runs, 3 Ks, and 1 BB. That included 14 Whiffs, with 10 of them coming on his fastball alone. Impressive maturity to not let that first inning derail the entire start.

It wasn’t the dominant outing many were hoping for, but Triple-A should turn out to be a real challenge for Tolle, as it will push him to further develop his secondaries. The real question is whether the Red Sox will have him work in shorter bursts as they limit his workload down the stretch. Over the years, we’ve seen other young lefties aggressively pushed to the majors like Garrett Crochet and Chris Sale, where they just end up overpowering hitters with a simpler arsenal. Could Tolle be the next one? Doesn’t seem too crazy… especially with a great resource like Crochet already on the big league roster.

Tyler Uberstine, RHP

Is Tyler Uberstine the most slept on arm on the WooSox right now? There’s a good chance, despite him recently moving into more of a bulk role in the bullpen. He’s tossed 56.1 innings since being promoted to Triple-A and has held his own with a 3.36 ERA/4.89 FIP. Strikeouts haven’t been an issue for the righty with a 10.2 K/9 and he’s shown good control with a 3.0 BB/9, yet homers have continued to be his bugaboo (1.8 HR/9). That points directly to Uberstine’s FIP being so much higher than his ERA.

Still, Uberstine has seen his velocity continue to tick up in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery. His 4SFB is now topping out at 96 and opponents only have a .077 xBA against it. That comes with some serious bat missing ability as well, which is apparent by his 44.8% Whiff% on the pitch.

Uberstine also throws a sinker that is a tick slower and is his most frequently used pitch, giving him a fastball to work with lower in the zone, but it has a habit of being hit hard with a .631 Expected Slug (xSLG). I wonder if there’s a bit of an arsenal tweak to be made there, especially if he starts working in shorter bursts. His best secondary is currently his changeup, which he throws almost as much as his sinker. Ian Cundall of Sox Prospects recently saw him live and noted the former 19th-rounder had advanced feel for the pitch and isn’t afraid to throw it against lefties or righties in any count.

Just like Sandlin, Uberstine is Rule 5 eligible this offseason, so it wouldn’t hurt to give him a shot in the big leagues to see if there’s anything to work with. Especially with someone like Isaiah Campbell getting run right now. Uberstine feels like the exact type of arm another organization would take a chance on, with the hopes he could actually provide some solid low-leverage relief help as a rookie, while carrying some upside for the following years. Something about his low three-quarters arm slot just gets me going, especially with his stuff trending up.

Jovani Moran, LHP

When the Red Sox acquired Jovani Moran for Mickey Gasper over the offseason, it seemed like some shrewd business for Craig Breslow considering some of the past success Moran had at the big league level. Yes, Moran was recovering from Tommy John surgery, but a 2.86 FIP over 91 innings with the Twins was nothing to sneeze at. Since his return to the field in early June, he’s looked the part and then some, both in terms of surface numbers and what’s underneath the hood.

Over 12 outings at Triple-A (18.1 IP), Moran owns a 3.44 ERA/1.87 FIP with a 12.8 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9. It’s a .254 BAA, but that’s while batting a high BABIP of .386, which shows he’s been a bit unlucky so far. The more important thing is that he ranks in the 88th percentile or better in Expected Weighted On-Base Average (xwOBA), K%, BB%, and Whiff%.

At the moment, the Red Sox aren’t starving for left-handed relief help, but Moran looks like he could get the job done if needed. His changeup has been a weapon for him down the minors, with a lethal 51.9 Whiff%. His 4SFB has been down a tick from where it was in his last taste of big league action, but it’s still been a key part of his arsenal and has the highest usage rate of any pitch at 42.2%.

It also feels important to highlight that Moran isn’t on the 40-man roster currently, so he would need to be added if he were to join the Red Sox. Brennan Bernardino will likely be the first lefty called upon once reinforcements are needed, but after that there’s a fair chance it could be Moran, unless Tolle or Early gets fast tracked. It’s refreshing to have this many lefty options in the organization again after lacking them for so many years.

Kyle Harrison, LHP

It’s been a rocky ride for Kyle Harrison since being flipped to the Red Sox in the Rafael Devers trade, but as of late, it seems like he’s finally finding some consistency with his new plan on the mound. 3 of his last 4 starts have featured him posting a 3.60 ERA or less, which is a nice step forward considering he’s rocking a 3.96 ERA/4.96 FIP in 8 starts overall with the WooSox. It’s clear the front office wants to be patient with his development because there’s been a few times where he could have been called-up for a short stint or spot start, but they’ve leaned on Cooper Criswell or Richard Fitts in those moments.

To be fair, there should be caution with reading too much into Harrison’s overall numbers in Worcester because he’s made real changes with his stuff. He’s now incorporating a cutter, while making tweaks to both his changeup and fastball as well. Command still needs work glove-side and he’s yet to find a secondary that allows him to put hitters away quickly and avoid long at-bats, which drives up his pitch count and causes him not to work deep into games.

Harrison’s 4SFB is still his bread and butter with a 56.3% usage, which sits 94-96 and can get up to 98. It has 12.54 inches of Vertical Break with a .204 xBA and 27.78 Whiff%. I’m fascinated to see what he looks like with a full offseason in this pitching lab, but considering he’ll only be 24 next season, there’s still a lot to dream on with the lefty.