NBA officially announces schedule release date

The NBA will announce its schedule on Thursday while teasing some marquee games during teases scheduled during "Good Morning America" and "The Today Show" on Tuesday morning, according to an official league announcement. The Celtics are not currently slated to appear in any of the reported primetime slots.

An interesting element for the Celtics is how many primetime games they will receive. Superstar Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury suffered against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, likely causing him to miss the majority of the 2025-26 campaign, ostensibly plays a role in this. Boston will not play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2015, per a reported list by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Last season’s Christmas slate featured all three of the NBA’s most recent champions – Warriors, Nuggets and the Celtics – all in action, a trend that is altered in 2025. The Thunder, who have not appeared in a Christmas game since 2018, will replace the Celtics with Golden State and Denver, reprising their roles in the league’s most prominent regular-season day.

Opening Night will also not feature the Celtics, according to another report by Charania. Boston tipped off the 2024-25 NBA season with its ring and banner ceremony to commemorate their 2024 title, beating the Knicks 132-109 at the TD Garden. The league opted to have the Thunder host the Rockets and the Warriors to travel to the Lakers, per Charania. It would be the second time in three years an Eastern Conference team was not playing on Opening Night.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Celtics to land primetime slots in the NBA’s new media rights deal in 2025-26, marking the first of an 11-year contract. ESPN/ABC will broadcast 80 regular season games per year, 20 of which will be exclusively on ABC.

Another 100 games will be available on NBC, with a doubleheader every Monday during the season. Not all games will be televised nationally on NBC, with Eastern and Central time zone affiliates scheduled to broadcast the 8 p.m. ET game and those in the Pacific and Mountain time zones getting access to the 8 p.m. PT contest. All games on Tuesday games broadcast by NBC will be available on Peacock, the cable company’s streaming service.