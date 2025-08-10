Patriots training camp notebook: Defense wins Day 13

After the preseason opener on Friday, New England Patriots training camp resumed on Sunday afternoon behind Gillette Stadium. It was the first day of back-to-back practices for the Patriots before a travel day Tuesday, when they'll head to Minnesota for joint practices and a preseason game with the Vikings.

Prior to the start of Sunday's practice head coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots would mostly be working in the red zone. In explaining the practice plan, he called out his defense.

"We'll be in the red zone. We know how critical that is. We didn't get a stop defensively in the red zone [on Friday night]," Vrabel said. "We did a nice job offensively in the red zone, but defensively it wasn't very good. So, again, we like coming off these days off in the red zone."

If Vrabel is willing to call his defense out like that in front of the media, it's safe to assume that message was delivered directly to the unit behind closed doors as well. On Sunday they took that message and delivered with one of their best practices - and one of the offense's worst - of the summer.

What did that look like? Let's start with the big moments of Sunday's practice in today's notebook...

Red zone stops

There were two periods where the first-team offense and defense faced each other 11-on-11 on the red zone. Both were high red zone periods, starting around the 15-yard line.

The first period was totally taken over by the defense. That included Marcus Jones blowing up a screen, Craig Woodson breaking up and nearly intercepting a pass from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte, and then a run play that simply took too long to develop and led to a defensive team meeting in the backfield. The drive stalled on downs.

On the next period the offense was able to move the ball a little bit more. After picking up the first first-down though the cornerbacks left little room for the receivers with Jones and Carlton Davis both breaking up passes in the end zone. On a 4th & goal from the 2 Maye hit Boutte on a whip route on the goal line. Boutte appeared to just get the ball over the line, but it was close. Even if it was a touchdown, the defense made the offense fight for every inch on that series.

One-minute drill

Practice closed with another situational period. The ball was put on (or right around) the 50-yard line, with 1:05 on the clock. The offense needed a touchdown before time expired.

Once again, the defense made a statement. Three of the first four plays likely would have been sacks, with K'Lavon Chaisson beating Will Campbell twice (the second period this summer where he's gotten Campbell multiple times in quick succession) and Harold Landry beating Morgan Moses once. There was also a bad snap from Garrett Bradbury that rolled back to Maye and he had to fall on. The snap may have hit a running back on the way back.

The offense was docked yards for the bad snap, but in the practice setting the plays continued beyond the 'sacks.' Maye completed passes on both reps, so the offense was able to get close to the 20 and had a snap with one second to go. Stefon Diggs got open in the end zone and Maye found him, but Diggs dropped the pass to close out the practice.

This period may have been as much about sloppiness from the offense as it was about the defense. Either way, it capped off the most shaky practice the offense has had this summer.

Second offense fairs better

While it was a rough day for the top offense, Joshua Dobbs and the second-unit offense had a much better day. During one period Dobbs threw for three touchdowns in short order hitting Efton Chism, Mack Hollins, and Cole Fotheringham. He nearly had another to Chism but Alex Austin made a great play to separate Chism and the ball in the back of the end zone.

Chism's one touchdown catch was plenty to grab him headlines for the day though. It's up there for the catch of camp. He ran a corner route to the back left pylon, and Dobbs lofted a throw his way. Chism jumped and twisted around, getting the ball in with one hand while fading back with Marcus Jones hanging all over him.

Kyle Dugger's usage continues to fluctuate

Last week in practice Kyle Dugger ran with the second unit at times, raising some eyes about his roster status. In the joint practice and the game last week though, he repped like a typical starter.

However, Sunday saw him running more with the second unit again. It was Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson - who had a good game on Friday and then a good practice on Sunday, with the top defense.

Is Dugger more on the bubble than initially thought? His status will be one of the top storylines down the stretch in camp.

A rare miss in the kicker battle

Midway through practice the team did a field goal period. Andy Borregales and John Parker Romo each got four kicks - two from 32 yards and two from 39 yards. Rather than moving distance this drill moved hashes, going from the middle of the field to the right side.

This period featured what's been rare in this camp - a miss. Borregales pushed his 39-yard field goal from the right hash wide left. That was his only miss, he finished 3-of-4.

Romo went 4-of-4, after missing his first kick of the summer on Wednesday. His fourth and final kick just made it inside the right upright.

Multiple players leave with injuries

The injuries continue to pile up for the Patriots. Three more players left Sunday's practice early.

That includes two players that have been surprise stars of this camp. Cornerback D.J. James and tackle Marcus Bryant both walked off the field midway through practice and did not return. With Bryant out for most of team drills Vederian Lowe stepped in at left tackle, getting his first major reps since returning from PUP at the start of the week.

Linebacker Marte Mapu also left practice early. He spent a few minutes getting checked out in the medical area behind the field before ultimately departing.

Attendance

In addition to the players who left early, the Patriots had some first-time absences. Ja'Lynn Polk did not participate after leaving Friday night's game early. Rhamondre Stevenson, Elijah Ponder, and Josh Minkins also didn't practice, but didn't suffer any apparent injury on Friday.

Christian Gonzalez, Kendrick Bourne, and Jahlani Tavai remain out. Carlton Davis, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Sidy Sow all returned. Mike Vrabel had some more in-depth injury updates before practice, you can find those here.

