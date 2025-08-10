Patriots roster projection 1.0: Vrabel’s reset

We're about halfway through the 2025 New England Patriots preseason. There are three weeks of training camp practices and now one preseason game in the books, with two more games to come.

The beginning of camp is often a day-to-day approach, but now is a good chance to step back and take a look at the bigger picture. In particular, where do things stand with the roster?

That means it's time for our first Patriots roster projection of 2025. Which players are in position to be on the roster? Who's on the outside looking in?

Over the offseason, Mike Vrabel and his new staff made significant changes to the roster moving on from previous cornerstone players. Based on what we've seen so far this summer, more players who aren't traditional cuts based on previous role or how they would acquired could be on the outside looking in as well.

For the purposes of this roster projection, we'll just be looking at what players have done so far - if cuts were made at this point. There's obviously still a few weeks to go and things can change. We'll highlight some areas to watch in the coming weeks, but this roster projection will mainly reflect where things stand right now.

Note: Players are listed alphabetically by position, order does not reflect a projected depth chart. Rookies are in italics.

Quarterbacks (2)

-Joshua Dobbs

-Drake Maye

Pretty straightforward here. Ben Wooldridge hasn't done enough to push for a third roster spot, but figures to stick around on the practice squad for emergency situations.

Running backs (3)

-Antonio Gibson

-TreVeyon Henderson

-Rhamondre Stevenson

This is a group that could change as the year goes on, but might start with three players. Lan Larison has had a solid start to the summer but the fact he was playing as late into the game as he did on Friday night suggests he still may have some more boxes to check to earn a roster spot. The Patriots should be able to get him to the practice squad, and can elevate or sign him if injuries become a problem.

Wide receivers (7)

-Javon Baker

-Kayshon Boutte

-Efton Chism

-Stefon Diggs

-DeMario Douglas

-Mack Hollins

-Kyle Williams

The Patriots' wide receiver room has remained competitive throughout camp. If the numbers work out right the Patriots very well could be in position to extend that competition into the regular season by initially keeping seven receivers.

Among the bubble players here are Baker, Chism, and Kendrick Bourne. Baker did not have the best game playing receiver Friday night but showed up in a big way on special teams, which Vrabel seemed to appreciate when asked about it postgame. If the team is going to keep this many receivers special teams contributions are crucial, and Baker may have helped himself more than he hurt himself with his performance.

Chism makes the team because he's trending in the right direction, but still may need more first-team reps to really get over the hump. Bourne is a logical trade candidate rather than outright getting cut.

Tight ends/fullback (3)

-Hunter Henry

-Austin Hooper

-Jack Westover

When Brock Lampe was placed on IR there were questions about how the Patriots would handle the fullback position without a true fullback on the roster. So far that's been Westover, who played fullback early in his college career before moving to tight end. Westover was the lead blocker for multiple touchdown runs on Friday night.

At 6-foot-3, 248 pounds Westover has a comparable build to previous Patriots fullbacks, as well some experience in college. If the coaching staff is comfortable with him in that role, it's certainly a path to a roster spot.

Meanwhile, no true third tight end has emerged. Gee Scott Jr. has been the best of the group and could be a practice squad player.

Offensive line (10)

-C Garrett Bradbury

-C/G Ben Brown

-T Marcus Bryant

-T Will Campbell

-T Morgan Moses

-G Mike Onwenu

-G/C Cole Strange

-G/T Caedan Wallace

-G/C Jared Wilson

-TBD Tackle

Brown might be competing for the started center job (he had one drive with Drake Maye last night), but even if he doesn't start over Bradbury he looks to have the inside track on the top backup interior offensive lineman spot. That could push Strange off the roster, but he just hangs on here.

At tackle Bryant has started to stack days in camp and had a good game, but the team may also want more proven tackle depth with him. So far that's been Demontrey Jacobs in camp, but Jacobs has had a rough summer. This could be a spot where the Patriots add a veteran during roster cuts.

Defensive line (5)

-Christian Barmore

-Joshua Farmer

-Jeremiah Pharms

-Khyiris Tonga

-Milton Williams

Pretty straight forward here, no defensive linemen are really on the bubble for the Patriots right now. The closest player might be Pharms, but with Jaquelin Roy's injury he makes the most sense as a second nose tackle.

EDGE (6)

-K'Lavon Chaisson

-Truman Jones

-Harold Landry

-Elijah Ponder

-Bradyn Swinson

-Keion White

Edge has emerged as one of the Patriots' deeper positions in this camp. The emergence of players like Jones and Ponder has added to the group. Both have also been excellent on special teams, helping their cases for a roster spot.

Noticeably absent from this group is Anfernee Jennings. Jennings played until the end of Friday's game, which usually isn't a great sign for a player making the roster. He's talented, but there may not be a fit for him in this new defensive scheme. The Patriots should be able to find a trade partner for him rather than outright cutting him.

Linebackers (4)

-Christian Elliss

-Jack Gibbens

-Robert Spillane

-Jahlani Tavai

Elliss, Gibbens, and Spillane all look like they'll have clearly-defined roles for the Patriots this year. The question is, how much depth will be kept behind them? Tavai looked like the next man up before getting hurt, and he's now missed significant time. He still gets the nod for now but this could be another spot where there's an external addition.

Cornerbacks (5)

-Alex Austin

-Carlton Davis

-Christian Gonzalez

-D.J. James

-Marcus Jones

There's been a pretty clear line of demarcation in practice between the cornerbacks that have and haven't gotten significant reps. Right now, this looks like the group.

The one player to watch is recently-signed Tre Avery, who spent time with Vrabel in Tennessee primarily as a special teams player. After losing Marcellas Dial - a gunner and rotational corner last year - there's a role that fits him open. Still, the Patriots might be able to get him on the practice squad initially and add him to the active roster later.

Safeties (5)

-Kyle Dugger

-Jaylinn Hawkins

-Jabrill Peppers

-Brenden Schooler

-Craig Woodson

There are a couple of tough cuts here. Dell Pettus is on the outside looking in after a promising rookie season. Marcus Epps looked like a potential deep safety option, but hasn't gotten the reps. Both are practice squad candidates.

Special teams (3)

-K Andy Borregales

-P Bryce Baringer

-LS Julian Ashby

Both kickers have been excellent throughout camp, and neither has yielded any ground. The tie likely will go to the draft pick, but the Patriots now may be able to trade John Parker Romo like they did with Nick Folk in a similar situation two years ago.

On the bubble

Last 3 on:

-Elijah Ponder

-Cole Strange

-Javon Baker

Last 3 off: