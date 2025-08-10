LISTEN LIVE

Patriots place two rookies on IR, fill roster spots

Alex Barth
Ahead of their joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings coming up this week, the New England Patriots have placed two of their undrafted free agent rookies on injured reserve. On Sunday evening, the team announced running back Lan Larison and safety Josh Minkins have been placed on IR.

Larison's placement was reported earlier in the day. Larison was making a roster push as the fourth running back and had a good showing in the preseason opener on Friday, but left that game early and was seen after the game in a walking boot. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Larison will undergo surgery for a foot injury in the coming days.

Minkins was not seen leaving the field early Friday night, but was not on the field for Sunday's practice. He was in a crowded safety room that also includes rookies Craig Woodson and Jordan Polk.

This makes three Patriots undrafted rookies now on IR. Fullback Brock Lampe was placed on IR two weeks ago.

The Patriots filled both spots opened by the IR placements immediately. They signed running back Deneric Prince and defensive end Jereme Robinson.

Prince entered the NFL as a UDFA in 2023, and played two games for the Chiefs that year in an exclusive special teams role. After spending last fall on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad, he spent this past spring with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL.

Robinson went undrafted in the spring after playing his college football at Kansas. He initially signed with the Chicago Bears, but was released prior to the start of training camp.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
