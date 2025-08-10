Patriots place rookie running back on IR, sign replacement

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) rushes against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Lan Larison's rookie season is over after his preseason debut. On Sunday the New England Patriots placed the rookie running back on IR, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Because he was placed on IR, Larison's season is now over. He'll remain on the team's IR throughout the year, and will still be signed to his three-year UDFA contract.

In Friday's preseason opener Larison played a good amount in the second half. Larison carried the ball seven times for 35 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for nine yards. However Larison left the game late in the fourth quarter, and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game in the locker room.

The Patriots signed Larison as a UDFA out of UC Davis back in the spring. Last year he put up 2,312 all-purpose yards yards for the Aggies, which led all FCS players.

With the Patriots Larison was expected to compete for a depth running back and special teams role. The team has Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Antonio Gibson at the top of the depth chart.

Still, the Patriots made a corresponding move to keep their running back depth up for the rest of the preseason. According to Kyed the team has signed running back Deneric Price.