Vrabel gives updates on critical injured Patriots

The head coach gave the latest on the status of Christian Gonzalez and several others ahead of joint practices in Minnesota.

Matt Dolloff
Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots runs during 2025 training camp.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots held their final practice before heading to Minnesota on Sunday, and head coach Mike Vrabel provided injury updates on some of the team's key banged-up players.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who remains absent with a hamstring injury, still tops the list of concerns for the Patriots. Vrabel said Gonzalez will make the trip to Minnesota with the Pats, who will have two joint practices and a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

No. 2 corner Carlton Davis, however, will make the trip and also will ostensibly practice, since Vrabel only said Gonzalez wouldn't suit up. Davis was back at practice for the Pats on Sunday. So, there's a sign of positive progress for the Pats' high-priced free-agent addition.

On the offensive side of the ball, right tackle Morgan Moses also returned to practice on Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he will travel to Minnesota and practice there.

The one notable name Vrabel said will not be going to Minny is wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who exited Friday's preseason win over the Washington Commanders with an undisclosed injury. Polk will not practice at all this week.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) works with offensive lineman Jack Conley (74) during 2025 minicamp.Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) works with offensive lineman Jack Conley (74) during 2025 minicamp.

Add it all up, and the Patriots are getting healthier. Moses, in particular, has been in and out of practices, seemingly for varying reasons. Demontrey Jacobs has slid down the depth chart on the right side amid struggles in camp, while rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant has started to take starting reps at right tackle when Moses is unavailable.

The secondary is also finally getting healthier, with Davis returning to practice. Alex Austin and DJ James have emerged as the top cornerbacks after Davis and Gonzalez. But it's the health of Gonzalez that remains something to monitor as the preseason progresses. Gonzalez was reportedly expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
