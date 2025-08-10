Vrabel gives updates on critical injured Patriots

FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots held their final practice before heading to Minnesota on Sunday, and head coach Mike Vrabel provided injury updates on some of the team's key banged-up players.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who remains absent with a hamstring injury, still tops the list of concerns for the Patriots. Vrabel said Gonzalez will make the trip to Minnesota with the Pats, who will have two joint practices and a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

No. 2 corner Carlton Davis, however, will make the trip and also will ostensibly practice, since Vrabel only said Gonzalez wouldn't suit up. Davis was back at practice for the Pats on Sunday. So, there's a sign of positive progress for the Pats' high-priced free-agent addition.

On the offensive side of the ball, right tackle Morgan Moses also returned to practice on Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he will travel to Minnesota and practice there.

The one notable name Vrabel said will not be going to Minny is wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who exited Friday's preseason win over the Washington Commanders with an undisclosed injury. Polk will not practice at all this week.

Add it all up, and the Patriots are getting healthier. Moses, in particular, has been in and out of practices, seemingly for varying reasons. Demontrey Jacobs has slid down the depth chart on the right side amid struggles in camp, while rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant has started to take starting reps at right tackle when Moses is unavailable.