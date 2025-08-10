Celtics free up another roster spot

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics continued to tinker at the bottom of their roster Sunday, this time with forward Miles Norris waived by the club. Word of the latest roster move was announced by the team in a post on X.

Norris, who was in town on a two-way contract with the Celtics, made three appearances for Boston last year, and totaled seven points on 2-for-9 shooting (both makes were from three-point range), along with nine rebounds, two steals, and one block over 35 minutes.

The Celtics originally added Norris to the organization with a two-year deal back in March, and after Norris had been playing with G League Memphis.

Boston's decision to waive Norris is just the latest move in what's been a week-long flurry of activity from the club beginning with the Georges Niang trade.

This move also feels like a mere domino kind of move from the Green, especially with 2025 second-round pick Amari Williams still unsigned.

And signing Williams is something that was an impossibility for the club with Norris still in town, as Shulga and RJ Luis Jr. (acquired from Utah in the Niang trade) were also on two-way deals, putting the C's at the maximum three two-way contracts. Now (and obviously), that can change and allow the Celtics to add Williams if that is indeed the next move to come for the club.