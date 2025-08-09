Sports Hub Underground: Bruins in the dead of summer
6:23 -- Matt recaps his trip to SummerSlam.
24:11 -- James Hagens officially decided to play at Boston College.
41:03 -- The Bruins-Lightning stadium series is revving up the hype train.
47:03 -- Matt & Ty are both getting fed up with all the streaming services.
55:47 -- Early thoughts on Patriots training camp and the preseason.
1:11:22 -- Ty tells his favorite Anton Khudobin story in honor of the ex-Bruins goaltender announcing his retirement.
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.