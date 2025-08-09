LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Bruins in the dead of summer

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

Matt & Ty return with a new episode covering a variety of topics around the world of Boston sports and their lives.

6:23 -- Matt recaps his trip to SummerSlam.

24:11 -- James Hagens officially decided to play at Boston College.

41:03 -- The Bruins-Lightning stadium series is revving up the hype train.

47:03 -- Matt & Ty are both getting fed up with all the streaming services.

55:47 -- Early thoughts on Patriots training camp and the preseason.

1:11:22 -- Ty tells his favorite Anton Khudobin story in honor of the ex-Bruins goaltender announcing his retirement.

