Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel react to lost fumble in preseason opener

Heading into 2025 there may be no area of quarterback Drake Maye's game that is under more scrutiny than his ability to limit turnovers. While Maye showed promise as a rookie, nothing got in his way more than giveaways. In 13 games he turned the ball over 16 times with 10 interceptions and six lost fumbles - tied by the most for a quarterback in the NFL. Maye fumbled a total of nine times, which ranked eighth.

Throughout training camp Maye has done a much better job of protecting the football. He didn't throw an interception for the first two weeks of practices and overall hasn't really put the ball in harms way. However that just relates to interceptions - fumbles are harder to judge when the quarterback is wearing a non-contact jersey.

Maye's first live reps of 2025 came in the preseason opener on Friday night. His first drive saw that issue resurface.

Facing a 3rd & 7 at his own 45 yard line, Maye ended up with pressure in his face. With the defender hanging on him he tried to flip the ball away to save the field position by avoiding a sack. However, the ball slipped out of his hand before he could get into a throwing motion. Washington recovered.

"You got a little bit of a drive going. Third down. Yeah, just can't do that on my first time out," Maye said of the play after the game. "At the end of the day you just can't put the defense in that position when games matter, during the season. I told those guys it's on me, we got to get back out there. Glad I was able to get another series going."

Head coach Mike Vrabel also gave his thoughts on the play after the game. Vrabel, who has stressed the importance of not making self-inflicted mistakes (ball security and decision making are mentioned on a new four-point list of 'team identities' in the meeting room), was clear about how he felt.

"That's a bad decision," Vrabel said. "I think we're going to need better from him. I think he knows that. That's obvious. It wasn't there. We just have to be able to find a way to get rid of the football or take a sack and punt and play defense."

Also part of the conversation is that Maye was not working with a clean pocket. Washington ran a twist on the play, that saw rookie left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson get caught up, allowing a free rusher. That's another area where the Patriots' youth and inexperience was forefront, as the duo was able to handle that look in practice but just needed to be more consistent.

"I think there was a game, maybe a pass-rush game, that looked like to me, and those are some things that we'll continue to work hard on," Vrabel explained when talking about the play. "We were able to pick 'em up in the practice. They ran a few of 'em over there against us in practice. We just have to be able to carry that execution into the game."

Maye did bounce back well on the next series. He led an eight-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that he capped himself with a five yard scramble for a touchdown.