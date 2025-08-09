9 takeaways from the Patriots’ preseason opener

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Real football returned to Foxborough on Friday night. After three weeks of training camp the New England Patriots played their first preseason game of the summer, taking on the Washington Commanders, which they won 48-18.

The Patriots played their starters in the first quarter, while the Commanders didn't. That led to some mismatched competition but there were still clear moments of evaluation for that group - and of course the backups that replaced them.

Overall the smoothness of the Patriots' operation continued from Wednesday's joint practice. The team got in and out of the huddle quickly, didn't have any alignment or substitution issues, and penalties were minimal. The ones that were called happened in the flow of play, and were not mental mistakes.

What stood out around that? Let's get to today's takeaways?

Strong first impression

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Mike Vrabel era began with a bang. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson introduced himself to Patriots nation in a big way, taking the opening kickoff back 100 yards.

That was part of a strong return day for the Patriots. Antonio Gibson had a 62 yard return, and UDFA Lan Larison had a 25-yard return that was a tackler away from being another big one. Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer spoke in the offseason about how the adjusted new kickoff rules could lead to more returnable kickoffs, and the Patriots looked ready for that increase on Friday.

One return wasn't all Henderson did to impress on Friday night. He had an 18-yard run, and was the Patriots' leading receiver early with three catches for 12 yards. It was quite the first impression, and it may already be time for the second-round pick to get the 'bubble wrap' treatment ahead of the regular season.

Drake Maye's performance

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Drake Maye got two drives to start the game, with two polar opposite results.

Coming off of his rookie season, the biggest area of improvement for Maye was cutting down on turnovers. He's done well in that regard in camp but gave the ball away in his first drive on Friday. In a play that was a 'down' for multiple key young Patriots, tackle Will Campbell and guard Jared Wilson both got beat on a left-side twist, leaving a free rusher coming at Maye. Rather than taking the sack he tried to get rid of the ball with a defender hanging on him, resulting in a fumble.

All three players need to be better on that play. Campbell and Wilson will need to switch when handling those line games, and while Maye probably should have just taken the sack rather than putting the ball at risk.

"That's a bad decision. I think we're going to need better from him and I think he knows that," Mike Vrabel said of the play after the game. "Wasn't there, we just have to find a way to get rid of the football or take a sack and punt."

"It's disappointing," Maye said. "You've got a little bit of a drive going, third down - you can't do that. Glad we responded well, but at the same time, that's something I can control. You can't put the defense in that position."

Maye was better on his second drive. Using both his arms and his legs he led the Patriots down the field before capping the drive himself with a five-yard scramble for a touchdown. He didn't even risk putting the ball in harms way at any point during that drive.

Given Maye's turnover issues his rookie year, any turnover is going to come under the microscope and this one is no exception. However, he did rebound well.

Offensive line as a whole

The blown twist pick up between Will Campbell and Jared Wilson was the lone significant miscue for the Patriots' offensive line on the night. Overall it was a solid performance from the group. In the pass game in particular they allowed a total of just six pressures.

There were more moving pieces on the offensive line, as there have been for all of camp. While they started with the group of (left to right) Campbell, Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, and Marcus Bryant - in for an inactive Morgan Moses, last year's starting center Ben Brown replaced Bradbury on the opening drive. That could signal there's a battle for the starting center job.

More changes came with the second unit once Joshua Dobbs was in the game. Bradbury came back in at center, with Brown moving to left guard and Cole Strange playing on the right side. That was adjusted on the next drive when Brown went back to center, and Tyrese Robinson played left guard.

Based on all of the movement it certainly seems like the Patriots are giving Brown every opportunity to win a job - and he made the most of that opportunity on Friday night. Whether he's vying to displace Bradbury as the starting center or Strange as the top backup interior lineman remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, there was also some movement from the backup tackles. Bryant and Demontrey Jacobs switched side midway through the second quarter, with both players playing both left and right tackle. Those backup tackle spots look like they still need to be sorted out, but Bryant - a true swing tackle - should have an advantage.

Wide receiver ups and downs

Don't be fooled by the box score, Friday night was a good one for rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams. Williams didn't record a catch but that wasn't primarily his fault. He got open throughout the game but his quarterback - mostly Joshua Dobbs, either didn't find him or targeted him and missed him. That includes a slant in the red zone that was thrown behind him, and a deep ball that was underthrown.

It was also a good night for rookie Efton Chism, who did fill up the stat sheet. Chism led the Patriots with six catches, picking up 50 yards and a touchdown. He continued to separate regularly, something he's done in practice. Now the question still looms, will he get more first-team reps to kick his roster push into high gear?

On the other side of things, it was a rough night for Javon Baker at wide receiver. He wasn't able to build on his recent strong practices, with a drop and a missed blocking assignment. However he did make a couple of good plays in coverage in the kicking game, which may ultimately help his roster case.

Fellow 2024 draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk also didn't have the night he was likely hoping for. He left the game early after suffering an apparent arm injury.

The fullback is back

The Patriots currently don't have a true fullback on their roster with Brock Lampe on IR. That doesn't mean they won't feature the position though, as they did early and often on Friday night.

Stepping into the role was second-year tight end Jack Westover. Westover played some fullback early in his college career, before moving to tight end full time. Now he's back in that fullback role, and was the lead blocker for multiple Patriots touchdown runs against the Commanders.

There's always the chance the Patriots add something with more NFL experience at the position, but for now it looks like developing Westover there may be the plan.

Tonga's momentum builds

Relative to expectations coming into camp, one of the most exciting players from this summer has been defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Initially viewed as a run-specific player, he's shown an ability to contribute some as a pass rusher.

Tonga continued to build momentum on Friday night. He got in the quarterback's face twice, forcing errant throws. He also had a run stuff.

Run defense is one of the Patriots biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season. If Tonga proves to coaches he can play in a wider variety of situations, it would help alleviate that concern.

More momentum in the secondary

Another player who has exceeded expectations so far in this camp is cornerback D.J. James. Getting extended looks with injuries to Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, James has made the most of his opportunities.

That continued into Friday night. James' highlight play came on a 3rd & 15 in the first quarter. Defending veteran Michael Gallup, James broke back on a comeback route quicker than Gallup did. That meant he had a clear path to the ball, and grabbed it for an interception.

The Patriots had another interception as well. UDFA corner Jordan Polk grabbed a tip-drill pick after a pass bounced off the hands of wide receiver Jacoby Jones.

Former starter playing late

Playing late in preseason games is usually not a good sign for players trying to make the roster. It's rare those closing out the game are inline for roster spots. That makes it notable that edge rusher Anfernee Jennings was on the field for a significant amount of Friday's game, down to the final defensive drive.

Jennings was more of a fit in the Patriots' old defensive system as a stout strong side edge setter. In this more aggressive defense though there's not a clear role for him stylistically. He's a talented player, but how and where does he fit? His usage Friday night suggests that answer could be on another team.

Standout special teams performance

Still no ground is being gained in the Patriots' kicker battle. Both Andy Borregales and John Parker Romo hit a field goal and three extra points each. Romo had the high point of the night between the two, connecting from 57 yards. Borregales’ field goal was a 22-yarder.

As we mentioned in our game preview, the kicker battle may go beyond the field goals and factor in the more reliable kickoff kicker. Again both were stellar in this regard - of the nine Patriots kickoffs none went for touchbacks.