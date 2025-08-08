It’s virtually impossible for Roman Anthony to max out his contract extension

Unless Roman Anthony is the greatest baseball player of all time, he won't be earning the maximum value of his contract extension with the Boston Red Sox.

It's already well-known that Anthony has agreed to an eight-year deal with a base value of $130 million, and that he could earn up to $230 million through built-in "escalators." A new report reveals that the escalators are based entirely on his season accolades -- and are virtually impossible to earn in full.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo laid out the complete contract escalators, which will be listed below. But basically, for Anthony to even have a chance to max out his contract, he'll need to win eight straight MVP awards -- beginning in 2026. That would be a pretty good development if it happened, seeing as it would break Barry Bonds' all-time record of seven MVPs.

"Escalator" means that the extra money earned is added to each subsequent year. Anthony can add $2 million to his salary for each first-place finish in MVP voting over the course of the deal. So, eight straight years of an extra $2 million would make for $72 million total over the life of the contract; $2M after one year, $4M after two, $6M after three, etc. So all he needs to do is win eight straight MVPs and he'll hit that.

Anthony also gets $1 million if he wins Rookie of the Year, but he'll really need to start raking in order to make up ground on the Athletics' Nick Kurtz. Anthony is the second-best bet for AL Rookie of the Year at the DraftKings Sportsbook, at +2200 odds. But that's another $8 million over the course of the contract if he can scratch out that award.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox runs onto the field before a game.

The third key escalator for Anthony is All-Star selections. He can add $200,000 to his salary for each All-Star team he makes from 2026-33. These escalators also apply to his 2034 option year, but would remove the Rookie of the Year escalator if he picks it up.

Max everything out, plus the option year, and you're in the $230 million range. But the important thing is Anthony will most certainly not get there. It's guaranteed to be an extremely team-friendly contract for the Red Sox. And if Anthony even approaches those top escalators, that means the Sox literally have one of the best to ever play the game.