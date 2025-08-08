LISTEN LIVE

There’s a new catcher on the Red Sox roster

Sanchez comes to the Red Sox having made eight appearances for the Blue Jays in 2025.

Ty Anderson
May 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ali Sanchez (20) hits a double against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

At this point, Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox are viewing catchers like Pokemon and they simply gotta catch 'em all.

And Friday afternoon came with yet another move on that front, with Blue Jays catcher Ali Sanchez claimed off waivers by the Red Sox. It is the third addition the Red Sox have made at the catcher spot in the last month, with Ronaldo Hernandez and Chadwick Tromp recently added on minor-league deals.

Prior to Boston's claim, the 28-year-old Sanchez had made eight appearances for Toronto this season, with a .238 average, .571 OPS, and two runs scored. Spending the majority of his campaign with Triple-A Buffalo this season, the righty-swinging Sanchez posted a .279 average, .347 on-base percentage, and .766 OPS, along with six homers and 28 RBIs, in 54 games for the Bisons. 

Boston's claim on Sanchez, who made his MLB debut during the 2020 season, comes just two days after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, and a day after Boston lost reliever Jorge Alcala to a St. Louis waiver claim.

In the pro game since 2014, the Venezuelan-born Sanchez has made 46 MLB appearances since 2020 between the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, and Blue Jays, posting a .186 average with six doubles and four RBIs. 

The Sanchez claim puts the Boston 40-man roster back at 40, and the word from San Diego is that Sanchez, who is out of minor-league options, is en route to join Boston's MLB roster ahead of their weekend series against the Padres.

How the Red Sox do that ahead of Friday's game is still an unknown as of right now, with most pointing to a potential injured list stint for Red Sox catcher and 2025 breakout surprise Carlos Narvaez as he deals with a lingering knee injury. But it's not guarantee that that's their route, with the Red Sox having multiple ways of getting him on the roster, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox enter their weekend series with the Padres four games back of the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, and one game ahead of the Mariners for the top wild card spot in the AL.

