The general consensus this year is that Pats camp feels different

Given the vibes a year ago, this is a welcome change.

Adam 12

It's the phrase that every host, writer, and contributor seems to say some version of: Pats camp feels different.

The latest to share the sentiment is Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. He'll be joining the Toucher & Hardy show again this upcoming NFL season for an hour-long sit-down every Tuesday morning at 8. Will "2 Stats 1 Lie" return as well? You bet.

Just hours before he called into the show on Thursday morning, his latest article for the Herald dropped. It's on what he calls the Patriots "best kept secret," the man behind Mike Vrabel's rebuild, John "Stretch" Streicher. Read the long-form piece here.

"Pats Camp Feels Different"

Of course we had to start the conversation with Andrew's account of Coach Vrabel's dive into the scrum during the Patriots-Commanders joint practice. From there, it was onto defensive issues, the offensive line, Will Campbell's potential, and Drake Maye's growth.

Get it all in the clip above, then get more perspective on the Pats joint practice below with Alex Barth, who was in on Felger & Mazz earlier this week. Alex previewed the preseason opener against the Commanders, too. You can dig into that here.

Adam 12Writer
