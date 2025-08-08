Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in the preseason opener?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots reacts with TreVeyon Henderson #32 after running for a touchdown during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots got off to a positive start in the 2025 preseason with a 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Friday night at Gillette Stadium. They showed out well in all three phases of the game, as most of the projected starting offense got their feet wet, while several reserve players and roster hopefuls made their presence felt.

Here are 10 players graded UP or DOWN based on how the game went for them on the field in the preseason opener...

UP: RB TreVeyon Henderson

The rookie running back's breakaway speed was on full display from the opening kickoff -- literally. Sprung by solid second-level blocks, Henderson found his lane and took it to the house for a 100-yard kick return to get the Pats off to the best start possible.

Henderson also took his lone carry for 18 yards, and caught all three targets for 12 yards. He's looked like a dynamic weapon throughout camp and did not disappoint in his first game action.

DOWN: QB Drake Maye

Maye did the one thing he should've avoided in his limited playing time: turn the ball over. Though the pass protection crumbled on the left side, Maye needs to eat that ball, take a sack, let his team punt, and live to see another possession. There was no need to keep trying to throw the ball with a pass-rusher tightly grasping his leg. The touchdown drive on the following possession didn't make up for what could've been a costly error in a real game.

The pass protection may have failed Maye, but it's never going tobe 100% perfect. That's a play where the quarterback needs to make up for his rookie teammates and protect the ball. Maye will need to be much more careful when the games start to count.

UP: OT Will Campbell

Campbell had one blemish with the pressure that led to the Maye fumble, but if anything, he splits blame with fellow rookie lineman Jared Wilson for failing to switch their assignments on the twist. That type of play wasn't a concern for Campbell coming out of college, and there's reason to be confident he'll watch the film and correct the errors.

Otherwise, Campbell held up well in pass protection and really got downhill with his run-blocking. He finished his blocks through the whistle on multiple occasions. It may be a small "u" up for the rookie, but it was about in line with his camp so far: a healthy share of positives, with some mistakes and areas for improvement mixed in. Ups and downs, if you will.

DOWN: WR Javon Baker

Baker clanged one target off his hands and came up empty on the night. He also missed a couple of blocks when he didn't get the ball. If Baker can't make plays or get his details down, he won't make the team. Baker did make a couple of special teams tackles, but he'll need to make an impact on offense. He was already a long shot, and Friday did him no favors.

UP: DE Truman Jones

Jones, a third-year pro who made his NFL debut late last season with the Patriots, is emerging late in the summer as a possible end-of-the-roster edge rusher. He played a lot in the preseason opener, with Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson resting, and showed his versatility in both the run game and pass game.

DOWN: OT Demontrey Jacobs

Jacobs took a clear backseat to rookie Marcus Bryant at left tackle. He also got some time at left tackle as the game went on, but the fact that Jacobs is slipping down the lineup and playing late in a preseason game does not bode well for his chances on the roster. If Bryant can prove serviceable enough as a swing tackle, he could push Jacobs off the team entirely.

UP: WR Efton Chism III

Chism led the team with six catches and 50 yards and scored their only touchdown reception of the game. The undrafted rookie was already not a safe bet to make the 53-man roster, but he at least showed enough to continue to compete for a spot at the end of the depth chart.

DOWN: LB Anfernee Jennings

Jennings played to the end, which is not a good sign for the sixth-year pro. His only real fit for the defense is as an edge-setter, and with Harold Landry, Keion White, and K'Lavon Chaisson taking up the bulk of the work in those spots, Jennings could be in trouble. It feels like Jones and other young players are poised to take his spot.

UP: CB DJ James

With Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis remaining out, James has stepped up as a clear top-2 reserve corner. The second-year pro and former Seahawk had been making plays in camp, and it translated to the preseason with an interception. He's becoming a stronger bet to make the team with each passing day.

