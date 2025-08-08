LISTEN LIVE

Patriots unveil Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium

Yet another monument to Tom Brady now exists within the property of Gillette Stadium. This one a bit more literal. Ahead of their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on…

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 08: The statue of Tom Brady is unveiled during a ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Yet another monument to Tom Brady now exists within the property of Gillette Stadium. This one a bit more literal.

Ahead of their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Friday, the New England Patriots unveiled the long-awaited statue of Brady in the plaza in front the stadium.

Both Brady and team owner Robert Kraft spoke at the unveiling. You can watch the full ceremony below…

Kraft gave some details behind the structure. The statue itself, created by Jeff Buccacio of Buccacio Sculpture Services in Canton, is 12 feet tall, in honor of Brady's number. It has a six-sided base, for both Brady's total Super Bowl wins for the franchise and the six New England states. Between the statue and base it stands 17 feet tall, for Brady's 17 AFC East division titles.

“Tom wasn’t just the face of our franchise. He was the true heartbeat,” Kraft said at the ceremony.

This is the latest tribute to Brady in or around Gillette Stadium. Last year at his retirement ceremony Kraft announced the team would be retiring Brady's number. And of course, there are the six banners looming over the South End zone that Brady led the way in hanging during his two decades with the franchise.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
