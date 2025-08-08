Patriots unveil Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 08: The statue of Tom Brady is unveiled during a ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Yet another monument to Tom Brady now exists within the property of Gillette Stadium. This one a bit more literal.

Ahead of their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Friday, the New England Patriots unveiled the long-awaited statue of Brady in the plaza in front the stadium.

Both Brady and team owner Robert Kraft spoke at the unveiling. You can watch the full ceremony below…

Kraft gave some details behind the structure. The statue itself, created by Jeff Buccacio of Buccacio Sculpture Services in Canton, is 12 feet tall, in honor of Brady's number. It has a six-sided base, for both Brady's total Super Bowl wins for the franchise and the six New England states. Between the statue and base it stands 17 feet tall, for Brady's 17 AFC East division titles.

“Tom wasn’t just the face of our franchise. He was the true heartbeat,” Kraft said at the ceremony.