10 Young Patriots to watch closely in preseason opener

The New England Patriots are about to play a real football game with Friday's preseason opener. And with that comes plenty of promise.

Much of said promise lies in the Pats' younger players, plenty of which have showed out well in 2025 training camp. Sophomore starting quarterback Drake Maye takes the easy No. 1 spot. But this list is not about to tell you to watch the player you already know you're watching.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said before Wednesday's joint practice that "most everybody that's healthy should expect to play" in Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. That sounds like Maye is among the players who should be expected to take the field, but it's unclear how much, if at all. The word "most" seems to leave the door open to rest key starters.

So, this list of players to watch will focus mainly on rookies and other second-year players that are virtual certainties to play, barring unforeseen injury situations. You'll certainly recognize some of these names and will already be planning on watching them, but others are more unheralded players that only the most hardcore followers of training camp have monitored over the past few weeks.

Patriots Preseason Opener: Players To Watch

Every player below has at least a legitimate chance to make the roster, but there's a range. Some are locks, others are battling for a spot. But they're worth knowing about for Patriots fans who want to get to know the full 53 ahead of the start of the season. So, let's take a quick look at 10 young players to watch in the Patriots preseason opener...

OT Will Campbell

Behold, the most scrutinized Patriots player of all time. Campbell, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been the Pats' left tackle every snap from day 1 of training camp. As any reasonable human should expect with a rookie playing every play, there have been ups and downs. And ups and downs ought to be expected in the Patriots preseason opener, as well.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots smiles during 2025 training camp.

Campbell had a rough second week of camp, but rebounded nicely with a strong showing in the joint practice. He wasn't exactly facing high-level pass-rush competition from the Commanders, but you can only work with what's in front of you, and Campbell did well with his tasks. It remains to be seen how he can handle outside-to-inside moves, and the first preseason game will be a great test for that in his first real taste of NFL action.

Just get ready for the takes to fly. If he has a clean sheet, rev up the hype train. If he gives up a couple pressures, cue the doom & gloom. The truth for Campbell has been somewhere in the middle, and Friday won't indicate too strongly in either direction. But when he's on the field, he's one of the most important players to watch closely.

WR Javon Baker

After entering training camp as a long shot to make the roster, Baker ... well, he's still probably a long shot. But he's having a surprisingly strong camp. He's making plays at a fairly consistent pace and minimizing mistakes, and we've seen no immature on-field behavior. Friday's preseason opener is a chance for him to increase his chances of sticking with the team -- and for the Pats to possibly pump up his trade value.

RB Lan Larison

If the Patriots carry four running backs on the initial 53-man roster, Larison has emerged as the top candidate for the fourth spot. He's gotten brief looks with the starting offense and recently caught a swing pass from Maye in 11-on-11. He's a top name to know about ahead of the game, because there's a chance he produces enough that everyone knows about him after the game.

OG Jared Wilson

Wilson initially generated buzz in training camp simply because of how he was being used. He quickly rose up the depth chart and challenged veteran Garrett Bradbury for the starting center role, but soon kicked out to left guard as Cole Strange regressed. Now, Wilson looks locked in as the starter at LG.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (58) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

It's time to grade Wilson on more of a curve. The expectations and scrutiny are lower for him than Campbell, as a third-round pick playing a less critical position. But now that Wilson looks to have earned the job, we can watch him block and see how he performs.

OT Marcus Bryant

As Morgan Moses has been in and out of practice, and Demontrey Jacobs has struggled mightily, Bryant has started to get reps with the starting offense at right tackle. Bryant is big and athletic, so he'll be hard to miss, but he has plenty of work to do with his technique. Realistically, the rookie seventh-round pick is far from ready to be a starting tackle, but he's likely going to get plenty of in-game work on Friday night.

DT Isaiah Iton

While Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, and Khyiris Tonga remain the clear top interior defenders for the New England front-seven, Iton has been making some of the most noise among the backups. He most recently won two of his three reps in 1-on-1, with one stalemate, in Wednesday's joint practice against the Commanders.

That bodes well for Iton's chances to make plays in the first Patriots preseason game, and he's a player to watch as a 2024 undrafted free agent looking to make a team in his second year.

LB Bradyn Swinson

The Patriots are taking their time with Swinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft class. He has yet to rise above the second defensive unit, and has mostly repped with the third string. But his speed is for real, and he even flashed with a clean win over Campbell during 1-on-1's in a recent camp practice.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Patriots linebacker Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

Keion White, Harold Landry, and K'Lavon Chaisson remain the Pats' primary edge rushers, but Swinson could be a guy that makes plays in the preseason and starts to get people to notice. Watch for No. 43 throughout the Patriots preseason.

CB DJ James

Amid injury absences for both projected starters, Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, James has emerged as a prime candidate to fill in. Alex Austin feels close to a roster lock as the temporary top corner with Gonzalez and Davis out, but that next spot after him is up for grabs.

James, a second-year pro and former sixth-round pick who signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January, has done a nice job seizing the opportunity in front of him. It'll be interesting to see how he plays in his first game action.

S Craig Woodson

Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers have mostly repped as the starting safeties in camp, but Dugger's fit, in particular, is in question. Meanwhile, Woodson, the highest day-3 pick for the Pats in the 2025 draft, has lined up all over the field and could be a guy that emerges as a regular in the secondary sometime during his rookie season. He may not quite push Dugger or Peppers for playing time right away, but he'll be worth watching Friday night.

K Andy Borregales