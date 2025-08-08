Celtics, Joe Mazzulla agree to contract extension

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made sure that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will not enter what was believed to be the final year of his contract as a 'lame duck' head coach.

That wasn't made officially by another vote of confidence. Or even an update on the talks. But instead by the sides legitimately putting the pen to paper, with the 37-year-old Mazzulla officially signed to a multi-year extension by the club.

“This is truly a blessing,” Mazzulla said in a statement confirming the extension. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

The C's head coach for the last three seasons, Mazzulla has compiled a 182-64 record (a .740 win percentage) as Boston's head coach, and helped guide the Celtics to what was a domination of the field en rotue to a championship in 2024. In addition to the record, Mazzulla has two top-four finishes in NBA Coach of the Year voting over his three seasons in town. Mazzulla is also a four-time Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, though Derrick White would be the first to remind you that, according to Mazzulla himself, nobody cares.