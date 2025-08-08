LISTEN LIVE

Celtics, Joe Mazzulla agree to contract extension

The Celtics have locked up Joe Mazzulla on a multi-year extension.

Ty Anderson
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made sure that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will not enter what was believed to be the final year of his contract as a 'lame duck' head coach.

That wasn't made officially by another vote of confidence. Or even an update on the talks. But instead by the sides legitimately putting the pen to paper, with the 37-year-old Mazzulla officially signed to a multi-year extension by the club.

“This is truly a blessing,” Mazzulla said in a statement confirming the extension. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

The C's head coach for the last three seasons, Mazzulla has compiled a 182-64 record (a .740 win percentage) as Boston's head coach, and helped guide the Celtics to what was a domination of the field en rotue to a championship in 2024. In addition to the record, Mazzulla has two top-four finishes in NBA Coach of the Year voting over his three seasons in town. Mazzulla is also a four-time Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, though Derrick White would be the first to remind you that, according to Mazzulla himself, nobody cares.

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” said Stevens. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach – including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

Boston Celtics
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Jayson Tatum stops by Patriots training camp, meets Drake Maye
NBAJayson Tatum stops by Patriots training camp, meets Drake MayeJake Seymour
Boston Celtics logo
NBACeltics officially fill out another roster spotTy Anderson
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball against Jeff Green #32 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
NBAPotential Celtics starter shares injury updateTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect