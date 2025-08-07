Roman Anthony explains why he jumped at the Red Sox’ contract offer

Roman Anthony is officially on track to spend his prime years in Boston. And the Red Sox' former top prospect, now an everyday major-leaguer at age 21, prefers it that way.

Anthony signed an eight-year extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday, with a base value of $130 million. That's a $16.3 million AAV, an extremely team-friendly deal if Anthony is even just a decent, solid ballplayer. One might wonder why Anthony wouldn't wait it out and see how he performs on the field, before signing a deal like this. But for Anthony, it's simple as wanting to be in a Red Sox uniform for the long haul. That's why he jumped at the most recent offer, concluding what he described as a "quick" process.

"They sent the offer over, and for me as a player and a person, with my family and agency, this is a place that I want to be, there was no doubt about it," Anthony said. "I came up through this [organization] with so many people in this room, and people who aren't in this room, who helped me get here. So, when the offer came through it was something I wanted to move quick on, and there was no doubt this is where I wanted to play baseball for a long time."

If all goes well for Anthony and the Red Sox, the contract will become less team-friendly over time. The deal includes escalators that could max out the value at $230 million, or $28.8 million per season. Even that might be team-friendly, especially if Anthony becomes a perennial MVP candidate, considering the max AAV would still make him only the 11th-highest-paid position player in baseball.

Anthony sounded confident making a bet on himself.

"Those escalators just give me a chance to continue to grind every day and help this team win and be the best version of myself that I can be each and every day," Anthony said.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run.

Though the most exciting thing about Anthony is his bat, which is already showing signs of breaking out (.919 OPS in his last 32 games), the Red Sox organization wanted to quickly make Anthony a part of their long-term core because of his intangibles. He's exhibited qualities of a strong clubhouse leader, which can be rare for a player of his talent level and gives him a chance to be special.

"I think the baseball industry has long known how talented Roman is as a baseball player," said chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. "This is a guy who was the No. 1 prospect in the sport. We've seen the impact that he's had on our major-league team in just over 150 at-bats. But, I think those who know Roman best have come to really respect and appreciate the maturity, the even-keeled nature, the teammate and person that he is.

"So, when we think about the future of this organization, there's no question that it got brighter today."