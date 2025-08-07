Red Sox-Yankees game gets upgraded to prime time

To steal a football term, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are being flexed to prime time.

ESPN announced Thursday that the game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Sunday, Aug. 24 at Yankee Stadium will now be broadcast on their flagship "Sunday Night Baseball" program. The game moves from its original 1:35 p.m. ET start time to begin at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Radio, and ESPN Deportes.

The surging Red Sox (64-52) are 20-7 since the start of a prior 10-game win streak on July 4. Their most recent seven-game win streak was snapped Wednesday night in a 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. But entering Thursday, the Sox hold a 2.5-game lead for the first American League wild card spot, and sit four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead.

They've also soared past the Yankees (61-54) in recent weeks, but New York is only 2.5 games behind Boston as of Thursday. So, it's quite possible that their upcoming four-game series from Aug. 21-24 will have major implications for both the division and the AL playoff hunt as a whole.

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

The crowd reacts to Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees striking out against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

For now, the Red Sox will look to rebound from Wednesday's loss on Friday night in San Diego, when they begin a three-game road set against the Padres. They also have a tough slate coming up at the Houston Astros.