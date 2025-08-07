LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox lose reliever to waiver wire

The Red Sox officially lost an option out of their bullpen on Thursday.

Ty Anderson
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 05: Jorge Alcala #71 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Jorge Alcala #71 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Alex Cora and the Red Sox are still looking for dependable options out of their bullpen down the stretch. But the organization officially lost an option on Thursday, with reliever Jorge Alcala claimed off waivers by Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals. The Cardinals confirmed the move in an X post.

Acquired from the Twins in mid June, the 30-year-old Alcala made 19 appearances for Boston, but was designated for assignment by the club on Tuesday following an ugly outing on Monday night at Fenway Park.

In that outing, Alcala surrendered three earned runs on three hits (two home runs), and made what was shaping up to be a blowout an unnecessarily close game. And Alcala's inability to get through the inning in anything resembling a clean fashion, with just one out recorded before the Red Sox had to make a change, forced Cora to further tax his bullpen's top arms.

It continued what had been a troublesome trend for Alcala, with six hits, four earned runs, and three home runs allowed in just two innings over his last four outings going back to July 28 in Minnesota.

Speaking after Alcala's 'DFA' from the roster, Cora noted Alcala's issues throwing strikes and said that the club "needed to make a change."

Overall, Alcala struck out 18 batters, recorded one hold, a blown save, and posted a 3.31 ERA over 16.1 innings for the Red Sox. 

The Red Sox summoned Isaiah Campbell up from Triple-A Worcester to take Alcala’s spot on the MLB roster prior to the Cards’ waiver claim. Campbell was given two innings of work on Wednesday night’s loss to the Royals, and allowed one run on three hits and struck out two batters over that two-inning run. 

Given the fact that he was DFA'd by the club earlier this week, the odds of Alcala remaining with the organization seemed pretty slim, but the claim from the St. Louis has made that official. And given the struggles of other options still in the bullpen (Jordan Hicks), Breslow and the Sox may have to do some diving of their own in search of whatever quality help is available to the pen.

Something of note there, of course, is that the Sox have recently moved hard-throwing righty David Sandlin to the bullpen down in Worcester.

Boston Red SoxChaim BloomJorge AlcalaSt. Louis Cardinals
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox runs onto the field before a game.
MLBRoman Anthony explains why he jumped at the Red Sox’ contract offerMatt Dolloff
Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the AL East Boston Red Sox, right, is congratulated by Roman Anthony #19 after making a leaping catch.
MLBChecking in on the AL East as the Red Sox rollAdam 12
Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run.
MLBRed Sox reach long-term deal with Roman AnthonyMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect