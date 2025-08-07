Red Sox lose reliever to waiver wire

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Jorge Alcala #71 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Alex Cora and the Red Sox are still looking for dependable options out of their bullpen down the stretch. But the organization officially lost an option on Thursday, with reliever Jorge Alcala claimed off waivers by Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals. The Cardinals confirmed the move in an X post.

Acquired from the Twins in mid June, the 30-year-old Alcala made 19 appearances for Boston, but was designated for assignment by the club on Tuesday following an ugly outing on Monday night at Fenway Park.

In that outing, Alcala surrendered three earned runs on three hits (two home runs), and made what was shaping up to be a blowout an unnecessarily close game. And Alcala's inability to get through the inning in anything resembling a clean fashion, with just one out recorded before the Red Sox had to make a change, forced Cora to further tax his bullpen's top arms.

It continued what had been a troublesome trend for Alcala, with six hits, four earned runs, and three home runs allowed in just two innings over his last four outings going back to July 28 in Minnesota.

Speaking after Alcala's 'DFA' from the roster, Cora noted Alcala's issues throwing strikes and said that the club "needed to make a change."

Overall, Alcala struck out 18 batters, recorded one hold, a blown save, and posted a 3.31 ERA over 16.1 innings for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox summoned Isaiah Campbell up from Triple-A Worcester to take Alcala’s spot on the MLB roster prior to the Cards’ waiver claim. Campbell was given two innings of work on Wednesday night’s loss to the Royals, and allowed one run on three hits and struck out two batters over that two-inning run.

Given the fact that he was DFA'd by the club earlier this week, the odds of Alcala remaining with the organization seemed pretty slim, but the claim from the St. Louis has made that official. And given the struggles of other options still in the bullpen (Jordan Hicks), Breslow and the Sox may have to do some diving of their own in search of whatever quality help is available to the pen.