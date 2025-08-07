Jayson Tatum stops by Patriots training camp, meets Drake Maye

Those who were curious about Jayson Tatum's recovery progress from his Achilles injury got a promising sign Wednesday morning.

The Celtics superstar attended the Patriots’ joint practice with the Washington Commanders, mainly standing on the sideline while chatting with players and personnel from each team. Tatum, who had surgery hours after he ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs in May, did not appear to use any assistive walking device while he roamed the practice fields, including standing on the sidelines without a boot.

Even quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t help but check in on Tatum’s health.

“Praying for you man,” Maye said in a video posted to each team’s social media. “How you feeling? Doing alright?”

“Appreciate you,” Tatum replied. “Getting better.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel found a lapse during practice to catch up with Tatum between the two fields. Team owner Robert Kraft appeared to talk with Tatum about attending more games this season, an activity Tatum said he would want to pursue.