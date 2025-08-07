LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum stops by Patriots training camp, meets Drake Maye

Jayson Tatum stood on the sidelines to watch the Patriots’ joint practice with the Commanders, an encouraging sight for his recovery process.

Jake Seymour

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (right) greets Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) at 2025 New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Those who were curious about Jayson Tatum's recovery progress from his Achilles injury got a promising sign Wednesday morning.

The Celtics superstar attended the Patriots’ joint practice with the Washington Commanders, mainly standing on the sideline while chatting with players and personnel from each team. Tatum, who had surgery hours after he ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs in May, did not appear to use any assistive walking device while he roamed the practice fields, including standing on the sidelines without a boot.

Even quarterback Drake Maye couldn’t help but check in on Tatum’s health.

“Praying for you man,” Maye said in a video posted to each team’s social media. “How you feeling? Doing alright?”

“Appreciate you,” Tatum replied. “Getting better.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel found a lapse during practice to catch up with Tatum between the two fields. Team owner Robert Kraft appeared to talk with Tatum about attending more games this season, an activity Tatum said he would want to pursue.

Tatum is the second member of the Celtics to attend a Patriots training camp session. Head coach Joe Mazzulla was in attendance with his son on July 30, emerging onto the practice field via the team entrance with Vrabel.

