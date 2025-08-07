LISTEN LIVE

Checking in on the AL East as the Red Sox roll

Sure, the Sox are hot. But what about the Yankees and Blue Jays?

Adam 12

The AL East is shaping up to be a battleground for the top three teams as the dog days of summer linger on.

We'll start with the Red Sox and the latest big story. The team has signed young star Roman Anthony to an eight-year contract extension with a base worth of $130 million. The deal could increase to $230 million with escalators. Matt Dolloff has the full story here.

Unfortunately, the Sox couldn't follow up the big news and press conference with a win. They lost the series closer to the Royals 7-3. But the team has still won 7 of their last 8 games and sits comfortably in second place, 4 games behind the Blue Jays.

AL East Notes

Interestingly, the Jays are the only team in MLB with a better home record than the Sox. And while they did wallop the Rockies to the tune of 20-1, they've been inconsistent this season. The Sox could catch them. Winning the division is within reach.

We spoke to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal about both the Sox and the Blue Jays, as well as the hot mess that is the New York Yankees. Read his latest and catch his hit with us by watching above or listening below. Then get your Sox on here.

