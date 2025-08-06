LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox reach long-term deal with Roman Anthony

The dynamic young outfielder will be in Boston for years to come after inking his new deal.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run.

The Boston Red Sox and their top young prospect have locked things up for the long-term.

Rookie outfielder Roman Anthony has agreed to an eight-year extension with the Red Sox for a base value of $130 million ($16.3 million AAV), as reported Wednesday by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal starts next season and could ultimately max out at $230 million based on "significant escalators" in the contract, Passan later added. So, the max AAV would be $28.8M.

Anthony, 21, has played 46 games so far for the Red Sox, posting an .828 OPS with two home runs and 15 doubles in 190 plate appearances. He's been especially hot at the plate since the start of July, batting .330 with a .929 OPS over his last 27 contests.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

