Red Sox make bullpen-centered roster moves

Tuesday afternoon saw the Red Sox make a flip in their bullpen, with the struggling Jorge Alcara designated for assignment by the club.

Boston's decision to 'DFA' Alcara came in tandem with the move to bring Isaiah Campbell, last with Boston in July, up from Triple-A Worcester.

Acquired from the Twins back in June, Alcala made 19 appearances with the Red Sox, and posted a 3.31 ERA and struck out 18 batters over 16.1 innings. And for a minute there, it even looked like the Red Sox had unlocked something with Alcala that the Twins simply couldn't, with Alcala's ERA dropping from 8.88 down to 5.95 at one point, and with the BAA dropping almost .030 points.

But Alcala ran into some obvious trouble over the last week and change, with six hits, four earned runs, and three home runs allowed in just two innings over his last four outings. It felt like the final straw came on Monday night, too, as Alcala surrendered three hits (two of which were home runs) and three earned runs and recorded just one out in an 8-5 win over the Royals.

It was a meltdown that led to Alex Cora and the Red Sox having to use arms they would've preferred to keep in the bullpen and rest up.

The Red Sox will now have seven days to either trade, waive, or release Alcala.

Boston could also try to send him down to the minors, but given his pro experience, the 30-year-old Alcala has the ability to reject the minor-league assignment and opt to become a free agent instead.

Campbell, meanwhile, returns to the bigs having posted a 6-6 record, 4.17 ERA, seven saves (on 10 save opportunities), and 41 strikeouts in 45.1 innings over 34 appearances for the WooSox this season.

The 27-year-old Campbell was rocked for four hits, two earned runs, and a home run in two innings of work against the Rockies back on July 9.

Campbell may be a mere placeholder, though, as Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten continues to work his way back from injury. Slaten even outright acknowledged that he's real close to a return to action ahead of Tuesday's win.