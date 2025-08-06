LISTEN LIVE

Pats training camp updates from a pair of old pals

The updates and analysis are coming in hot.

Adam 12

We are not at Pats training camp. But we have plenty of friends of the show who are attending and are keeping us in the loop.

We'll start with Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston. He joins us live in studio on Thursdays during the football season but was kind enough to pop on with the above-posted update. His biggest takeaway? Mike Vrabel's practices are lighter than expected.

Phil also spoke on offensive struggles in the red zone, Christian Gonzalez, and Carlton Davis. Head over to Phil's NBC Sports Boston page for all of his latest articles and podcasts, and listen for him as he pops up and fills in on the midday show.

More Pats Training Camp Updates

Next up, we have Christopher Price, Patriots beat writer for the Boston Globe, and frequent guest throughout the year. Christopher graced us with a preview of the upcoming joint practice with the Washington Commanders, which you can watch right there *points up*.

You can also read his latest in the Globe on Kyle Dugger. And you can follow all of the Sports Hub coverage of camp and joint practices here. Lastly, make sure you've subscribed to the Sports Hub YouTube channel for even more coverage and reactions.

Kyle DuggerNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
