11 Patriots that stood out in joint practice with Commanders

FOXBOROUGH -- What a difference a year makes.

While we wish we could say the New England Patriots' joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday was the polar opposite of last season's disastrous day against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was still a marked improvement. They at least looked like a competent, competitive football team, and that should be the absolute minimum for year 1 of the Mike Vrabel era.

The practice featured plenty of 11-on-11 drills, beginning with each team's starting units splitting the two practice fields to go against each other and concluding with a scrimmage of sorts. The Patriots showed out pretty well on both offense and defense, with a late mistake putting a damper on Drake Maye's day.

Defensively, the Patriots looked strong up front, while their coverage often left something to be desired. To be fair to both teams, the Commanders offense and Pats D both had multiple starters missing. But you can only work with the opponents right in front of you, and the Patriots did well with what they had on defense, especially up front.

With that in mind, let's go over ## Patriots players that stood out in Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders...

QB Drake Maye

Maye went 15-of-21 with an interception overall in 11-on-11, according to Mark Daniels. But Daniels attributed four of the incompletions to drops by the pass-catchers (two for Mack Hollins, one each for Pop Douglas and TreVeyon Henderson). The second-year quarterback moved well in the pocket to buy time and remain a passer, and avoided spraying it accuracy-wise.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

The one play Maye would definitely like to have back came late in an 11-on-11 red zone period. Maye tried to hit an open Douglas on what looked like a slant or a shallow crosser, but veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner tipped the ball in the air and cornerback Mike Sainristil (the pride of Everett, Mass.) came down with the interception. He'll look at the film and realize he probably shouldn't try to throw the ball right over the head of a future Hall-of-Fame middle linebacker.

Overall, Maye looked good in his own right, and has for the most part in camp. He just needs to prove he can tighten up his decision-making, and especially so in the red zone, which is where the most critical plays of the game will occur.

WR Pop Douglas

Douglas consistently created separation early in practice, according to our own Alex Barth. He's growing into a trusted target for Maye and looked open on the play that ended in the interception. That Patriots haven't had the combo of Josh McDaniels and a reliable slot receiver in a long time, and they may finally have it in Douglas' third NFL season.

WR Mack Hollins

Hollins got involved early in team drills, and caught passes from both Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs. His best play of the day was in the late red zone period, when he reeled in a corner fade from Dobbs for a "touchdown." He also had the two drops. So, one could categorize Hollins' day as up-and-down. But his heavy involvement was notable.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson ironically stood out the most when he found himself at the bottom of a pile during a brief scuffle, after a play in which he was in pass protection. The rookie figures to see a lot of time anyway, but his ticket to passing game work could be in his NFL-ready ability to stay back and pick up blitzes wherever necessary. And apparently he drove his opponent nuts in this practice.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) heads to the practice fields for 2025 training camp.

OT Will Campbell

Overall, a good bounce-back day for Campbell after a shaky few practices. He held up well against ex-Patriot Deatrich Wise in 1-on-1s and also kept the left edge in check during 11-on-11. The one "sack" he allowed could be put on Maye, who appeared to step into it. Campbell didn't exactly face strong competition on the other side, but it was nice to see the rookie show out well against an external opponent. It's a promising sign for his ability to play well against meh pass-rushers.

OT Marcus Bryant

Bryant struggled in pass protection when he got reps with the starters at right tackle. But it's notable that he repped at times as the starting right tackle in the first place, after spending all camp as the top backup left tackle. With Morgan Moses out again, the Patriots appear to be trying Bryant out at a spot that Demontrey Jacobs has mostly filled. Bryant may not be ready to start at the NFL level, but it's hard to imagine the big, athletic tackle would be worse than Jacobs.

DT Christian Barmore

Barmore had his best day of camp so far. He roasted the Commanders' Nick Allegreti in 1-on-1s (albeit he's a backup) and won his other rep, and flushed Jayden Daniels out of the pocket with an interior pressure in early 11-on-11s. Barmore looked to have a sack in the late 11-on-11 period, as well. He's been worked in relatively slowly so far, but Wednesday felt like the day Barmore was unleashed.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) gets warmed up during 2025 training camp.

DT Khyiris Tonga

Tonga won all three of his 1-on-1 reps and generated one pressure in 11-on-11. Mostly known as a nose tackle and run-stopper, it was nice to see Tonga make plays in the passing game as well. He's a roster lock, as it stands right now, and he's been stacking days as much as any player on the team.

LB Harold Landry

Landry was credited with a "sack" in the first 11-on-11 period, when it looked like right tackle Josh Conerly left him unaccounted for on the right side. He also combined with Milton Williams for pressure on a late 11-on-11 play. Landry is going to play a major role for the defense both on and off the field, and it's a good sign for the group that one of their critical pieces made his presence felt.

CB Alex Austin

Austin continued to regularly rep as a starting cornerback with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis both remaining out. He made a late pass breakup against Commanders receiver Ja'Corey Brooks in the end zone, on what Greg Bedard reported was set up as a fourth-and-goal play. Obviously, the Patriots would ideally need Austin to be at most their No. 3 corner, but he's been a solid, starting-caliber player in his time here.

S Kyle Dugger