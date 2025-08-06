Patriots-Commanders joint practice scrap leave Mike Vrabel bloody

While certainly not encouraged, fights are often a part of joint practices during NFL training camp. During the joint practice between the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders on Wednesday, the two teams had to be separated twice.

The first time came midway through practice. Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into a shoving match downfield after a play. They remained engaged long enough for the sidelines to empty before they were separated, although things never developed to the point where either player was removed from practice.

Helping break that skirmish up was Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel would find himself in the middle of the next fight as well.

A few plays later, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson stayed blocking with a pass rusher after the ball was thrown, taking the Commanders player to the ground. As they continued to tussle on the ground New England tackle Will Campbell came in to help his teammate, kicking off another scrum.

Once again, Vrabel was one of the first ones in to try to pull players apart. However he ended up at the bottom of the pile himself. He emerged a few moments later, bleeding from his right cheek.

Ultimately whatever the cut was wasn't enough to deter Vrabel - the next play was snapped before he wiped the blood off himself with a towel. He stayed throughout practice and didn't receive any medical attention. Still, the image got the attention of his players.

"That's what we're trying to build, I think, and it starts with the coach, starts with the head coach," quarterback Drake Maye said after practice of Vrabel's effort. "The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field. But also, it comes to a time where, with our guys offensively, and getting over there and getting some tussles, and kind of having some penalties, and extra after the whistle can get us in trouble. But for mentality, I like it. I think that's what you want."

"I mean, he’s right there with us, man," added tight end Hunter Henry. "I think that player comes out in him a little, too. But you’ve got to love a coach that loves to compete. Has his competitive juices just like us.”

"Man, that shows a lot about our coach. He’ll do anything for us. That’s love right there," wide receiver Pop Douglas said. "I said, ‘Coach, what’s wrong with you?’ He said, ‘Hey, you should’ve seen the other guy.’ I laughed."

Ironically, Vrabel was asked prior to Wednesday's practice what his message was to the team regarding potential fights in this setting. "We want to practice the same way we’ve practiced against our team and that's by playing physical and aggressive and not doing stuff that hurts the team and certainly don't expect any of that and if it does, we'll have to handle it accordingly," he explained. "You have to be able to play competitively and physically without letting your emotions get the best of you."