Patriots Betting Odds

You have to be ready for football season, right? The tailgates, fantasy football and of course the bets. The Patriots have been very profitable to bet against the last few…

Joe Murray
Drake Maye

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

You have to be ready for football season, right? The tailgates, fantasy football and of course the bets. The Patriots have been very profitable to bet against the last few seasons They have gone under the win total for 3 consecutive seasons and finished 2024 at 6-10 against the spread. Expectations are high for the Patriots when it comes to the betting odds at Draftkings Sportsbook.  For a team that won just 4 games a season ago, the win total originally opened at 7.5 but money came pouring in on the over moving it to 8.5. The addition of new head coach Mike Vrabel and an improved second year quarterback Drake Maye are reasons for optimism. The team also was active in free agency adding Milton Williams and Carlton Davis to the defense and Stefan Diggs to improve the wide receiver group. They also drafted Will Campbell to bolster the offensive line and TreVeyon Henderson as a playmaker out fo the backfield.

The AFC East was once dominated by the team in Foxboro. The Buffalo Bills are not only the favorite to win the division but a Super Bowl favorite. There are things on the Patriots side this season with only three games in prime-time and will also have a favorable schedule this season.  New England has the third easiest schedule based off of last season's win percentage (.429). They are favored in 11 games yet have struggled to win at Gillette Stadium going 2-7 last season and 7-18 their last 25 at home. The Raiders are +3 point underdogs in Week 1. Mike Vrabel has lost the opener in 4 of the 6 seasons with Tennessee. 

There is a buffet of season odds available at Draftkings. Check out what the books think of the New England Patriots in 2025. 

2025 Patriots Odds 

Win total  O/U 8.5 Wins (Opened 7.5)

Under 8.5

Over EV 

Patriots to make the playoffs 

+130 Yes

-155 No

AFC East Division Wins

Over 2.5 -155

Under 2.5 +130

Patriots AFC East Finish

1st +500

2nd +135

3rd +235

4th +390

Drake Maye Interceptions

O/U 12.5 

Most Ints in the NFL +1500

Coach of the year 

Mike Vrabel +600

DPOY

Christian Gonzalez +5000

Rookie of the year 

TreVeyon Henderson +2000

Comeback Player 

Stefon Diggs +2500

MVP 

Drake Maye +4500

Super Bowl Winner

+6000

Joe Murray
Joe Murray has worked behind the scenes and on-air in New England since 2007. Murray was born and raised in Boston (Hyde Park) and is now living on the North Shore in Peabody. A graduate of CSB School of Broadcasting, Joe was hired at 98.5 The Sports Hub in 2011 and is the host of Patriots Postgame and the Over/Under Podcast with Dan Lifshatz. Joe was hired as the full-time night show host in 2023, and a featured guest for “The Weekly Spread” on NBC Sports Boston during football season. Joe writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
