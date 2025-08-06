Patriots Betting Odds
You have to be ready for football season, right? The tailgates, fantasy football and of course the bets. The Patriots have been very profitable to bet against the last few…
You have to be ready for football season, right? The tailgates, fantasy football and of course the bets. The Patriots have been very profitable to bet against the last few seasons They have gone under the win total for 3 consecutive seasons and finished 2024 at 6-10 against the spread. Expectations are high for the Patriots when it comes to the betting odds at Draftkings Sportsbook. For a team that won just 4 games a season ago, the win total originally opened at 7.5 but money came pouring in on the over moving it to 8.5. The addition of new head coach Mike Vrabel and an improved second year quarterback Drake Maye are reasons for optimism. The team also was active in free agency adding Milton Williams and Carlton Davis to the defense and Stefan Diggs to improve the wide receiver group. They also drafted Will Campbell to bolster the offensive line and TreVeyon Henderson as a playmaker out fo the backfield.
The AFC East was once dominated by the team in Foxboro. The Buffalo Bills are not only the favorite to win the division but a Super Bowl favorite. There are things on the Patriots side this season with only three games in prime-time and will also have a favorable schedule this season. New England has the third easiest schedule based off of last season's win percentage (.429). They are favored in 11 games yet have struggled to win at Gillette Stadium going 2-7 last season and 7-18 their last 25 at home. The Raiders are +3 point underdogs in Week 1. Mike Vrabel has lost the opener in 4 of the 6 seasons with Tennessee.
There is a buffet of season odds available at Draftkings. Check out what the books think of the New England Patriots in 2025.
2025 Patriots Odds
Win total O/U 8.5 Wins (Opened 7.5)
Under 8.5
Over EV
Patriots to make the playoffs
+130 Yes
-155 No
AFC East Division Wins
Over 2.5 -155
Under 2.5 +130
Patriots AFC East Finish
1st +500
2nd +135
3rd +235
4th +390
Drake Maye Interceptions
O/U 12.5
Most Ints in the NFL +1500
Coach of the year
Mike Vrabel +600
DPOY
Christian Gonzalez +5000
Rookie of the year
TreVeyon Henderson +2000
Comeback Player
Stefon Diggs +2500
MVP
Drake Maye +4500
Super Bowl Winner
+6000