Patriots Betting Odds

You have to be ready for football season, right? The tailgates, fantasy football and of course the bets. The Patriots have been very profitable to bet against the last few seasons They have gone under the win total for 3 consecutive seasons and finished 2024 at 6-10 against the spread. Expectations are high for the Patriots when it comes to the betting odds at Draftkings Sportsbook. For a team that won just 4 games a season ago, the win total originally opened at 7.5 but money came pouring in on the over moving it to 8.5. The addition of new head coach Mike Vrabel and an improved second year quarterback Drake Maye are reasons for optimism. The team also was active in free agency adding Milton Williams and Carlton Davis to the defense and Stefan Diggs to improve the wide receiver group. They also drafted Will Campbell to bolster the offensive line and TreVeyon Henderson as a playmaker out fo the backfield.