Celtics officially fill out another roster spot

Wednesday came with another move from Brad Stevens and the Celtics.

Ty Anderson
Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden.

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It may be August, but Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics continued working like it's the opening hours of the offseason Wednesday.

After making a cost-cutting trade involving Georges Niang and a veteran signing on Tuesday, Stevens and the C's took care of their latest piece of housekeeping with the signing of Max Shulga to a two-way deal made official.

Though drafted by the Magic, Shulga saw his rights quickly shuttled to the Celtics back in June, the 6-foot-5 jumped to the pro game after a collegiate career split between Utah State and Virginia Commonwealth University.

In his final season of college ball, Shulga averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, along with a 43.5 field goal percentage and 38.7 percent mark from three-point range, in 35 games for VCU during the 2024-25 season on the way to Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors.

Utilized as more of a sparkplug type, Shulga made five appearances for the Summer League Celtics, and averaged five points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while averaging 21 minutes per game. 

The Ukrainian-born Shulga, who was a college teammate of Neemias Queta, joins Miles Norris as Boston's two-way signings, while new addition RJ Luis Jr. (picked up in the Niang trade) is also arriving to Boston on a two-way contract. That maxes out Boston's two-way contract slot at three.

Players on two-way contracts will spend most of their season playing in the G League, but can be active for up to 50 of their NBA club's 82 games during the regular season. And while they do not count against a team's salary cap or take up a roster spot, players on two-way deals will not be eligible for postseason play unless they are signed to a standard NBA contract.

Boston's signing of Shulga, as well as last month's signing of first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez, leaves second-round pick Amari Williams the last remaining unsigned member of the Celtics' 2025 draft class.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
