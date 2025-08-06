Potential Celtics starter shares injury update

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball against Jeff Green #32 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

To be absolutely honest, we still have no idea what the Celtics are going to look like when they take to the TD Garden parquet next season.

Brad Stevens is still wheeling and dealing, and if this summer has told us anything, it's that more moves could be on the way for the Celtics. But one player who figures to be part of their plans in 2025-26 is Neemias Queta.

“We’ve been dealing with this stuff [since] a couple years ago. We just decided it was a great time for us to do it," Queta told Manning. "We’re trying to get back to 100%. We feel pretty confident in the process and we’re just grateful that we were taken care of, and I want to make sure I’m healthy and get back to 100% and I feel like I’m on the right path to do that.”

The procedure, which was an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, came following Boston's second-round series loss to New York, per Manning.

Now, how about the good news?

If you want something to make your eyes pop, the recovery for Queta has gone smoothly enough for the 7-footer to suit up for his native Portugal in 2025 EuroBasket exhibition play, and led the club in an upset win over Spain.

Queta, who led the comeback for Portugal and had the game-winning putaway with just seconds remaining, finished the game with 15 points and nine boards.

An end-of-the-bench type early in his Celtics career, Queta's stock has gradually risen within the organizational ranks, and it may honestly be at a Celtics-high entering next season. And for really no other reason than he's still here in and under contract in Boston. Now, to be clear, that's not a knock on Queta, but rather the reality of his situation after a summer of cuts in town.

Kristaps Porzingis? Gone. Luke Kornet? Gone. Al Horford? Gone once the Warriors figure out what they're doing with Jonathan Kuminga. But Queta, who signed a three-year deal with the club back in 2024, is still here. And in line for a massive uptick in deployment for Joe Mazzulla's squad.

"I think we had an incredible luxury with Luke [Kornet] and [Neemias Queta] as our third and fourth centers because I think they were both much better than that," Stevens, whose team also added Luka Garza in free agency, said last month. "And I think Neemi has a great chance to be impactful here."