Red Sox hitter begins week with AL Player of the Week honors

Trevor Story is finding his game at the right time for the Red Sox.

Ty Anderson
Aug 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) high-fives catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) after a game against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is getting hot at the right time.

And the veteran's recent hot streak was not only enough to keep Boston's winning ways going, but also good enough to earn him American League Player of the Week honors for the week ending through Aug. 3.

In a week that spanned six games for Story, and with the Red Sox going 5-1 over that six-game run, Story hit .391 with a 1.418 OPS, and hammered three home runs, four doubles, and drove in eight runs. 

The honor was the sixth weekly award honor of the 32-year-old Story's career, and just his second in his four-year run to date with Boston, with the last one coming all the way back in May of 2022.

Story started our slow, but has been one of Boston’s top options for the last month and change, with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and a .314 average, .360 on-base percentage, and .941 OPS in his last 28 games.

And whether it’s coincidence or not, it is worth mentioning that the Red Sox have also been on fire over the course of Story’s hot run, with a 21-7 record over that 28-game run for Story. 

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
