LISTEN LIVE

The Red Sox surge continues as AL East rivals falter

It’s not about getting hot, it’s about getting hot at the right time.

Adam 12

What better time for a Red Sox surge than in early October, as playoff hopes and dreams begin to take shape.

It was a productive weekend at home, as the Boston nine swept the Houston Astros, pushing their AL East rivals the New York Yankees further down in the standings and gaining ground on the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. Not bad for three days work.

And that all happened in the shadow of a lackluster trade deadline that saw the Sox once again fail to make a big splash. But the team is winning in spite of it all, and the conversation has shifted from securing a wild card spot to actually winning the division.

Red Sox Surge, Hope Emerges

Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joined Toucher & Hardy to discuss these recent developments and add a bit of nuance. The Red Sox deep, versatile roster gives the team a real shot at the playoffs, says Bill. But the lack of a No. 2 starter is a reason for concern.

Watch above, listen to the podcast, and read Bill's take on the Sox at the trade deadline here. And yes, that was our own Tony Mazz in John Henry's box at Fenway Park over the weekend. What's up with that? Mazz explained it all in his own words.

Boston Red Soxmlb trade deadline
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
MLBRed Sox issue medical update on Tanner HouckTy Anderson
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 3: Pitcher Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLBThe Red Sox’ decisions on Joe Ryan and the trading deadline are growing in magnitudeTony Massarotti
Joe Ryan #41 of the Minnesota Twins warms up prior to a game.
MLBDetails emerge on Red Sox’ failed pursuit of Joe RyanMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect