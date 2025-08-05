The Red Sox surge continues as AL East rivals falter

What better time for a Red Sox surge than in early October, as playoff hopes and dreams begin to take shape.

It was a productive weekend at home, as the Boston nine swept the Houston Astros, pushing their AL East rivals the New York Yankees further down in the standings and gaining ground on the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. Not bad for three days work.

And that all happened in the shadow of a lackluster trade deadline that saw the Sox once again fail to make a big splash. But the team is winning in spite of it all, and the conversation has shifted from securing a wild card spot to actually winning the division.

Red Sox Surge, Hope Emerges

Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joined Toucher & Hardy to discuss these recent developments and add a bit of nuance. The Red Sox deep, versatile roster gives the team a real shot at the playoffs, says Bill. But the lack of a No. 2 starter is a reason for concern.