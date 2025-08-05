Patriots training camp notebook: Prepping for joint practices on Day 11

On Tuesday afternoon the New England Patriots held their 11th training camp practice of the summer on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. It was their third walkthrough of those 11 practices, with players just in jerseys and shorts with no pads or helmets.

This walkthrough comes the day before the Patriots host the Washington Commanders for a single joint practice on Wednesday, ahead of the two teams meeting for the preseason opener on Friday. This is similar to what the team has done in the past, using the day before a joint practice as a prep day.

Because practice was exclusively walkthroughs, there really isn't anything to take away from a performance standpoint. However, there were a few attendance/usage items, which will make up today's notebook...

-After leaving Monday's practice early, veteran right tackle Morgan Moses did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough. Demontrey Jacobs and Marcus Bryant rotated in that spot instead. Jacobs - who was the starting right tackle last year - has been the Patriots' backup right tackle for most of camp but on Monday the team swapped the sides of their backup tackles for the first time this summer.

-When the walkthrough hit a split-field portion, the wide receivers staying with quarterback Drake Maye were Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, rookie Kyle Williams, and notably Javon Baker. Baker has mostly been with the second unit so far this summer but with Kendrick Bourne out, moves up over fellow 2024 draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk.

-Cornerback Carlton Davis was back on the field for the walkthrough. Davis has missed all but one non-walkthrough practice this summer.