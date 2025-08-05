LISTEN LIVE

Patriots place two players on IR in series of roster moves

The New England Patriots placed two players on IR on Tuesday as the team made a series of roster moves.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 05: Marcellas Dial Jr. #27 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Ahead of their joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday. That included placing two players on IR.

That included the IR placement of cornerback Marcellas Dial, who was carted off the field during Monday's practice. Dial suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. He's now out for the season.

Dial, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots last year and played a core special teams role as a rookie. This camp he was in the mix for a depth role, and had been seeing more playing time with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis missing recent practices.

With the open roster spot the team claimed cornerback Tre Avery off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Avery, 28, spent two years playing for Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans as a depth cornerback and core special teams player. He was waived by the Titans late last year and signed by the Niners, who then waived him on Monday.

In addition to Dial the Patriots also placed defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy on IR, ending his season. The team filled his spot by signing rookie defensive tackle Bryce Ganious, who played collegiately at Wake Forest and went undrafted this past spring.

Finally, the Patriots signed running back JaMycal Hasty, and released tight end Tyler Davis. Hasty, 28, was with the Patriots the last two years primarily as a special teams player. However he did have 30 touches for 128 yards and a touchdown in 15 games last year. He replaces Davis, who was signed by the team last week.

These moves keep the Patriots' roster full at 90 players.

