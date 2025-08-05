WATCH: Patriots undrafted rookie impresses with spectacular catch in camp

When an undrafted free agent receives an invitation to training camp, the value of every rep he takes is astronomical to his future with the organization. To garner more opportunities, the player must perform well in a small sample size with no room for mistakes.

Efton Chism understands that.

The Patriots’ undrafted wide receiver out of Eastern Washington capitalized on one such opportunity while working with the second offense during an 11-on-11 red zone period Monday. Chism exploded from the line of scrimmage to dart toward the back pylon, where quarterback Josh Dobbs aimed to loft the pigskin high into the sky. Fellow rookie Craig Woodson was in coverage, but a step behind Chism, and couldn’t make a play on the football due to its trajectory toward the back corner.

That’s when Chism extended his right arm to snag the football as he soared through the air, before eventually securing the ball and landing in bounds for a touchdown.

Chism immediately stood up, flexed his muscles and screamed in excitement. DeMario "Pop" Douglas, who was the first player to celebrate Chism’s impressive catch, ran over to head-bump the rookie, prompting his on-the-field teammates and the many receivers on the sidelines to join in on the bash.

“I want to encourage celebrating touchdowns,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “I want to encourage doing it with teammates. We don't want to sit there and taunt the opponent. We don't want to point the ball or the finger or whatever, anything that's going to cost us 15 yards. We're certainly not going to give the other team 15 yards and we want to try to make sure that we're celebrating as a team. We put a lot into it.