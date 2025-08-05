Celtics make another cost-cutting trade

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John’s Red Storm dunks the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Boston Celtics continue to cut payroll via trade.

According to Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Celtics are trading forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for undrafted rookie guard RJ Luis.

This continues the offseason "trade tree" that started with the Celtics shipping Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks for Niang and a second-round pick. So, the full exchange now is Porzingis and two second-round picks for Luis and one second-rounder.

As Charania explained, the Celtics made the move for the purpose of gaining "more salary relief below the second apron." The trade helped facilitate the team's next signing, former Raptors forward Chris Boucher. They have landed Boucher for one year and just $3.3 million.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of St. John's Red Storm dribbles the ball during a game.

Luis' two-way contract, which he originally signed with Utah, does not count against Boston's salary cap. So, the C's have effectively swapped Niang's $8.2 million cap hit for Boucher's, saving themselves $4.9M.