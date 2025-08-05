LISTEN LIVE

Celtics make another cost-cutting trade

Brad Stevens has made yet another move with the goal of cutting payroll, as the C’s dip below the second apron.

Matt Dolloff
RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John’s Red Storm dunks the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics continue to cut payroll via trade.

According to Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Celtics are trading forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for undrafted rookie guard RJ Luis.

This continues the offseason "trade tree" that started with the Celtics shipping Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks for Niang and a second-round pick. So, the full exchange now is Porzingis and two second-round picks for Luis and one second-rounder.

As Charania explained, the Celtics made the move for the purpose of gaining "more salary relief below the second apron." The trade helped facilitate the team's next signing, former Raptors forward Chris Boucher. They have landed Boucher for one year and just $3.3 million.

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of St. John's Red Storm dribbles the ball during a game.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of St. John's Red Storm dribbles the ball during a game.

Luis' two-way contract, which he originally signed with Utah, does not count against Boston's salary cap. So, the C's have effectively swapped Niang's $8.2 million cap hit for Boucher's, saving themselves $4.9M.

Niang recently had a funny reaction to being sent to Boston for Porzingis. One might imagine he could have a different thought on being traded for an undrafted rookie.

NEXT: Raptors, Others Offered Big Hauls For Celtics’ Derrick White

Boston Celticsgeorges niangrj luisUtah Jazz
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NBACeltics make signing moments after trading Georges NiangTy Anderson
Celtics could lose impactful Summer League player to European team
NBACeltics could lose impactful Summer League player to European teamJake Seymour
Joe Mazzulla
NBAJoe Mazzulla talks shop with Mike Vrabel at Patriots training campJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect