Celtics make another cost-cutting trade
Brad Stevens has made yet another move with the goal of cutting payroll, as the C’s dip below the second apron.
The Boston Celtics continue to cut payroll via trade.
According to Shams Charania on Tuesday, the Celtics are trading forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for undrafted rookie guard RJ Luis.
This continues the offseason "trade tree" that started with the Celtics shipping Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks for Niang and a second-round pick. So, the full exchange now is Porzingis and two second-round picks for Luis and one second-rounder.
As Charania explained, the Celtics made the move for the purpose of gaining "more salary relief below the second apron." The trade helped facilitate the team's next signing, former Raptors forward Chris Boucher. They have landed Boucher for one year and just $3.3 million.
RJ Luis Jr. #12 of St. John's Red Storm dribbles the ball during a game.
Luis' two-way contract, which he originally signed with Utah, does not count against Boston's salary cap. So, the C's have effectively swapped Niang's $8.2 million cap hit for Boucher's, saving themselves $4.9M.
Niang recently had a funny reaction to being sent to Boston for Porzingis. One might imagine he could have a different thought on being traded for an undrafted rookie.