Celtics make signing moments after trading Georges Niang

Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to spend some of the money freed up by trading Georges Niang on Tuesday.

Just moments, actually, as the team signed veteran big man Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, who noted that Boucher's deal is guaranteed and that Boucher projects to play a big role in Boston's frontcourt.

A veteran of eight seasons, the last seven of which spent with Toronto, Boucher comes to Boston following a 2024-25 campaign that featured 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while averaging just over 17 minutes per night in a 50-game season for the Raptors.

The 32-year-old Boucher, who was the last member of Toronto's 2019 championship-winning club still with the team prior to his move to Boston, departs the organization leaving one hell of a mark, as the club's all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes and games off the bench.

Boucher's best year came back in 2020-21, with 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, along with a career-best 51.4 field goal percentage (and career-high 38.3 percent mark from three-point range) in 60 games for the Raptors. Having made just 14 starts over that 60-game run, Boucher’s career-highs across the board were enough to get him an eighth-place finish in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for the 2020-21 season.

Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images