The Red Sox’ decisions on Joe Ryan and the trading deadline are growing in magnitude

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 3: Pitcher Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox seemingly had a chance to acquire Joe Ryan or Merrill Kelly, among others, at the July 31 trading deadline. They passed. And now that the Red Sox are in the top wildcard spot in the American League - a mere three games out of first place in the AL East - that decision is growing in magnitude.

Were the Sox right to pass on Ryan and Kelly?

Or are they ultimately going to regret it?

Over the weekend, of course, the Sox swept the Houston Astros at Fenway Park to vault ahead of the New York Yankees and claim possession of the top wildcard spot in the league. Lucas Giolito went eight innings to improve to 8-2 with a 3.57 ERA for the season and 8-2 with a 2.03 ERA in his last 11 starts. The Sox are now 14-2 in their last 16 games at Fenway Park and possess a 3.15 ERA since the All-Star break. In the Houston series - their only series since the trade deadline - the Sox posted a 1.61 ERA.

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 3: Pitcher Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Sox swept the Astros despite the fact that neither Brayan Bello nor Garrett Crochet - arguably the team's two best starters - faced the Astros. Cooper Criswell, Walker Buehler and Giolito were their starters against the Astros, who countered with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez sandwiched around Colton Gordon. On paper, the Astros had the edge in the pitching matchup in at least two of the three games.

The Sox beat Valdez yesterday with a six-running during which the Astros melted down.

“We’ve been on the other side of those games: not playing defense, not holding runners, not doing a good job,” manager Alex Cora to0ld reporters after the series. “Today we took advantage of certain things, put the ball in play when we needed to. … All the things you work on in spring training showed up today. I love when they hit homers and all that, but it tells me that we’re in a good place right now.”

Indeed, since June 30, the Red Sox now own a record of 21-7. If they perform at even something remotely close to that pace for the rest of the season and playoffs, no one will lament the decision to pass over Ryan, Kelly or most anyone else. But if or when Boston falters - particularly if the team's starting pitches fails - the trade deadline will be an obvious time to scrutinize, especially with teams like the Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers - all on Boston's heels for a playoff spot - having been active at the deadline.