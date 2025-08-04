Rhamondre Stevenson reflects on troubling fumble issue

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In his first time inside Gillette Stadium for the 2025 season, Rhamondre Stevenson committed a fault that haunted him throughout the previous year.

While rushing up the middle of the field in the Patriots’ team scrimmage, the fifth-year veteran running back lost control of the football when cornerback Brandon Crossley punched the pigskin out of Stevenson’s possession, sparking ugly memories from the plethora of fumbles Stevenson committed a season ago.

Stevenson entered 2024 atop the Patriots’ depth chart at running back, especially after he signed a four-year, $36-million deal that made him the fifth-highest paid running back in the league. His seven fumbles — three of which were lost — were the most from a non-quarterback last year.

As one of the highest-paid running backs, those repeatable errors are prohibited. Luckily for the Patriots, Stevenson understands that.

“I can’t do that,” Stevenson said when asked about the fumble on Monday. “A mistake happened, you know it’s training camp. Hopefully, I can just get that out of the way right now and go into the season clean."

“I'm very excited. Just a new slate. I feel like some things (are) happening in my life, on the field and off the field," Stevenson continued. "I just feel like it's my time to go, and I'm ready for this season.”

When the Patriots signed Stevenson to his lucrative contract, they were likely encouraged by the flashes Stevenson showed in his first three years in the league. Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards on 210 attempts in 2022, following it up with 619 yards on 156 carries before an ankle injury ended his 2023 campaign in Week 13.

Running back Antonio Gibson began seeing more reps in 2024 during Stevenson’s fumble mishaps, taking advantage of his opportunities with 538 rushing yards on 120 carries. Gibson made his first start in Week 5 after Stevenson fumbled in each of the Patriots’ first four games.

“Everybody has a fresh, clean slate,” head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to Monday's practice. “We like to go through those things, and some of that is technique, some of that is the second guy in. A lot of times on fumbles — if you want to talk fumbles and ball security, I'm happy to do that — one person got to have the ball in their hand every play offensively, and the rest of those 10 players are going to be responsible for protecting the guy with the ball."

"There were some instances where he put it on the ground, and there were some instances where the second guy came in — and we need to eliminate the second guy from coming in by the way — that we play and our play demeanor and the way that we finish."

Under the new leadership of Vrabel, the Patriots drafted Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With multiple roster holes needing to be addressed, the franchise opted to use a high-value draft pick to take a running back less than one full year from Stevenson’s signing date.

So far, the plan has shown promise. Henderson has flashed during training camp, especially when he caught a fade to the back pylon from quarterback Drake Maye during an 11-on-11 period on Monday. Henderson was quick to credit his veterans for helping with his transition to the NFL — even with a competition seemingly brewing between the running backs — by saying Stevenson and Gibson have been a “huge help” with learning the intricacies of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ playbook.

Henderson’s speed and impressive receiving skills could be a strong asset to Maye in the passing game. The Ohio State product caught 284 yards on 27 receptions, one of which was a touchdown, during his final season in Columbus. If that translates to Foxborough, he could become a top target out of the backfield for Maye.

“Coach McDaniel has been doing a good job of giving all of us opportunities to get out in the space, especially running backs,” Henderson said. “I'm definitely been trying to grow and get better at that. And so it was a nice pass from Drake. Nice to come down with it, and a good play.”

Henderson’s addition may be a major benefit, as a third running back who could contribute valulbe yardage may lessen the workload and increase the production of Stevenson and Gibson. Maybe that helps Stevenson protect the football.

Only time will tell.