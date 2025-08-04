Red Sox issue medical update on Tanner Houck

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's going to be a long time until the Red Sox see starting pitcher Tanner Houck back on the mound for the club.

Out since an ugly May 12 outing against Detroit, and shut down by the club last month following an equally disastrous rehab stretch in the minors, Houck's 2025 season has officially come to an end with Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirming that that Houck will undergo Tommy John surgery.

“Tanner’s going to have Tommy John surgery,” Cora said before Saturday's head-to-head with the Astros at Fenway Park. “He went to see Dr. Meister there in Texas and that was the recommendation.

"We don't have a date yet, but he's gonna have it."

Cora added that Houck, whose injury had been called a right flexor pronator strain since going down back in May, decided to undergo the surgery after weighing his different options and from different doctors.

Houck struggled mightily in his nine outings for Boston this year, with an 0-3 record, 8.04 record, batters hitting .318 off of him, and 57 hits and 10 home runs allowed over just 43.2 innings of work for the Sox. It was a far cry from the All-Star season Houck put up for the club in the season prior.

"A year ago, I was at the All-Star Game, and now this year, going under the knife again, unfortunately. It's just a matter of time of putting the pieces back together, coming back stronger and just getting back out there," Houck said.

Given the timeline of a Tommy John surgery, it's unlikely that you'll see Houck back on the bump for Boston until August 2026 at the earliest.

Houck is now the third different Red Sox start to go down with a season-ending injury, joining Kutter Crawford (wrist) and Hunter Dobbins (knee).

Aug 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Newly acquired Red Sox pitcher Dustin May signed an autograph prior to a game against the Astros at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Those losses, as well as the overall strain on the top end of the Boston rotation, led to Craig Breslow's deadline move for then-Dodgers starter Dustin May. Feeling 'pushed out' of the Los Angeles rotation, May comes to the Red Sox with a 6-7 record and 4.85 ERA through 19 games (18 starts) this season.