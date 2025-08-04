Patriots training camp notebook: Live situations on Day 10

After two days off over the weekend, New England Patriots training camp resumed on Monday. The Patriots picked up where they left off with Friday night's in-stadium practice, working heavily on situational football.

On Monday, that included both red zone and late-game situations. 11-on-11s featured drives starting from just outside the red zone, the high red zone, and down closer to the goal line. Some of these situations included a running clock.

Much like on Friday night, the defense looked to have the edge in those situations. We'll start there in today's notebook...

Red zone results

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Practice wrapped up with three red zone drives starters against starters. The first two drives saw the defense come out on top, including one four-and-out (the situation seemed to have the Patriots trailing by four or more, needing more than a field goal).

On the third and final drive the Patriots faced a 4th & 3 from just outside the 10, with 17 seconds to go. Facing pressure Drake Maye lobbed the ball to the right sideline of the end zone, and Kayshon Boutte, made a skilled toe-tap catch with cornerback D.J. James draped all over him. That catch bailed the offense out from an 0-for-3 performance, although the unit still struggled as a whole.

In total Maye was 11-of-21 in the red zone periods, but his step back in accuracy was as much about the unit around him as it was himself. He faced a collapsing pocket at times, but also had a couple of misses.

When Maye was in rhythm, one of his favorite targets for the day was rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Maye hit Henderson for touchdowns in both 7s and 11s.

Hands-up defense

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Another thing that hindered the offense - not just starters but across the board - was the defensive players doing a good job of getting to the football in the air. Pass breakups stopped multiple would-be touchdowns.

For the first team defense it was defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga making one of those plays. Working near the goal line Drake Maye had Pop Douglas wide open on a crosser, but Tonga was able to get a hand on the football as it came across the line and knock it down. Another potential Drake Maye touchdown was prevented when D.J. James broke up a pass for Kyle Williams in the front corner of the end zone on a comeback.

Marcus Jones also had an impressive pass breakup working against Joshua Dobbs. Initially beat by Efton Chism on a slant in the red zone, he recovered by sprinting back and dove to knock the ball way from the rookie wide receiver. Brandon Crossley also had a breakup on Dobbs, punching the ball out after Javon Baker initially made a catch running along the endline.

Catch of the day

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The catch of the day came from Efton Chism during a red zone period. Running a fade to the back corner, Joshua Dobbs put the ball seemingly a little too far out in front of him over the shoulder, with rookie Craig Woodson trailing. Chism went full-extension though, and hauled in the pass.

Chism continues making plays with the second unit, but still hasn't gotten much run with the top offense. He'll have some good chances to earn those kind of reps this week, between Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders and then Friday's preseason opener.

Offensive line changes

The third week of Patriots training camp came with some changes to the offensive line alignment. Most of those were with the second team, but began with center Garrett Bradbury returning to practice after missing a couple of days last week due to injury.

With Bradbury back, Ben Brown - who had stepped in as Drake Maye's center - moved back to the second unit. However instead of returning to his natural position he moved to left guard. At center was Cole Strange, who moved to that spot with the second unit when Brown moved up to the first and rookie Jared Wilson slotted in as the first-team left guard.

Brown has played just eight snaps at left guard in games in his NFL career. But if he can develop there, it would allow the Patriots to keep him as a backup interior offensive lineman if they're not happy with what they've seen from Cole Strange. If both players can play both guard and center, the team would likely only need to keep one which would open the door for an extra backup tackle.

Speaking of tackles, there was a change there as well on Monday. Demontrey Jacobs and rookie Marcus Bryant switched sides from where they've been for camp thus far. Bryant moved to the right side and Jacobs moved to the left - both going away from their natural sides (although Bryant has experience on the right side in college). That switch included Bryant - and not Jacobs as was the case the first two weeks - replacing Morgan Moses at right tackle when he left early.

As much questioning as there's been of the Patriots' starting tackles, their depth at the position seems open as well. Without a clear backup left tackle, finding out if Jacobs can be a true swing tackle could keep the Patriots from having to keep both a dedicated backup left and right tackle.

That being said, last year's starting left tackle did return to the field on Monday. Vederian Lowe had his first practice of the summer coming off of PUP. However he was still limited, and the team may be ramping him up.

Another day, another 4-for-4 for both kickers Andres Borregales and John Parker Romo. Today's kicking period tested the depth of each kicker a bit more, with each guy maxing out at 54 yards.

Marcellas Dial injury

There was one injury at Monday's practice. Midway through the day during an 11-on-11 period cornerback Marcellas Dial went down away from the play and remained down on the field. Members of the training staff went over to work on him for a few minutes, seemingly focusing on his left leg. Dial was ultimately carted off the field.

That injury is yet another blow to the Patriots' cornerback depth. Starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis were out once again, although both briefly came on the field in street clothes.

Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, tackle Caedan Wallace, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne were first-time absences. Both got hurt in the in-stadium practice on Friday. Jahlani Tavai and Sidy Sow both remain out.

Terrell Williams leaves early

The Patriots were also without one of their top coaches for part of practice. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left early, with inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr taking over play-calling duties. According to the team Williams dealt with dehydration, and his departure was not related to the medical issue that kept him away from the team this spring.

What's next?