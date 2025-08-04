LISTEN LIVE

Patriots issue update after defensive coordinator Terrell Williams leaves practice early

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left Monday’s training camp practice early due to dehydration.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left Monday's training camp practice early. According to the team Williams was dealing with dehydration and is expected to be fine.

Williams, 51, was on the field for the start of practice, but at one point needed attention from the training staff on the sideline. A stretcher was brought out, but Williams was able to walk off on his own.

This comes after Williams was away from the team this spring as he dealt with an undisclosed medial issue. Williams still communicated with the team via video conferencing, while inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled play-calling responsibilities during spring practices. Kuhr took over as the play-caller on Monday after Williams left.

The Patriots hired Williams this spring to take over as defensive coordinator. He'd been a defensive line coach and assistant head coach under new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel throughout Vrabel's tenure with the Tennessee Titans. Last year he was the defensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
