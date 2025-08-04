Patriots issue update after defensive coordinator Terrell Williams leaves practice early

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left Monday's training camp practice early. According to the team Williams was dealing with dehydration and is expected to be fine.

Williams, 51, was on the field for the start of practice, but at one point needed attention from the training staff on the sideline. A stretcher was brought out, but Williams was able to walk off on his own.

This comes after Williams was away from the team this spring as he dealt with an undisclosed medial issue. Williams still communicated with the team via video conferencing, while inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled play-calling responsibilities during spring practices. Kuhr took over as the play-caller on Monday after Williams left.