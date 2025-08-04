Mike Vrabel weighs in on Patriots kicker competition

For the second year in a row, the New England Patriots have a kicker competition going on in training camp. This year, the battle could come down to the wire.

Last year's winner - Joey Slye - left in free agency. Looking to replace him are John Parker Romo - who spent the end of last year on the Patriots' practice squad after appearing in four games for the Minnesota Vikings - and rookie sixth-round pick Andres Borregales.

The portion of the kicker battle that gets the most attention is field goals, and things have been close. Borregales won the spring, hitting 19 of his 20 kicks while Romo went 15-of-20. It looked like the rookie had a strong hold on the competition heading into camp.

To start camp though, Borregales missed three kicks over the first two kicking periods in Week 1. He's recovered since and is now 23-of-26. However, Romo hasn't missed yet this summer and is 25-of-25 (Borregales ended up with one extra kick in the in-stadium practice).

"Well, they've both have done very well," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about the competition on Monday. "I think they've gotten better and it's a good competition and I’m glad they both got to kick in the stadium and try to get the extra points and get the end of game kicks and everything that we did. So, just trying to get the volume and try to – every day Jeremy [Springer, special teams coordinator] and Tom [Quinn, assistant special teams coach] have a plan for them on how they're going to kick."

With the field goal kicking just about neck-and-neck going back to the spring, it's worth taking note of the other big responsibility for the kickers - kickoff. Springer has talked this offseason about how the new kickoff rules do more to discourage touchbacks, so the Patriots might plan on putting kickoffs in play more and covering them to improve their defense's field position. That would mean putting a lot of trust behind the kicker.

Unlike field goals which are pretty much either good or not, kickoffs are more subjective. Without knowing the call of exactly where the ball is supposed to end up, it's tough to tell who's truly hitting it better.

That being said, the general consensus around the league since the new rules came into play was kicking the ball as close to the goal line without it landing in the end zone is the way to go. Borregales has looked slightly more consistent in that regard in the limited kickoff work the team has done this summer.