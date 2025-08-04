Mike Vrabel shares injury update on Patriots cornerbacks

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis did not practice Monday and are not expected to participate in the Patriots’ joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will miss the week as well after he suffered a foot injury when he was “rolled up” during Friday’s team scrimmage, per Vrabel.

Bourne is the only receiver who is injured for the Patriots, an aspect that is the contrary of their cornerback situation, which worsened Monday when Marcellas Dial suffered an apparent left leg injury, causing him to receive medical attention for a few minutes on the field before he was carted off. An update regarding Dial’s status was not given immediately after practice.

Given the lack of practice reps for Gonzalez and Davis, it’s unlikely either will participate in Friday’s preseason game. Gonzalez, who wore street clothes Monday, suffered a reported hamstring injury — according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz — on July 28 during an 11-on-11 period. Davis started the season on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness (NFI) list but was removed before the first practice. He has missed most of training camp through the third week.

“Other than that, (I) wouldn’t expect [Gonzalez or Davis] at practice today and probably not against Washington on Wednesday,” Vrabel said.

Alex Austin and DJ James took the vast majority of first-team reps at cornerback while Brandon Crossley and Kobee Minor received increased snaps with the secondary unit. Marcus Jones, who is expected to be the Patriots’ starting slot corner, could move over to cornerback if the situation called for it.