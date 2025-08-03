Socci’s View: The art of conversation helps Patriots hone their crafts

Morgan Moses (76), Mike Onwenu (71) and Garrett Bradbury (65) are three of the veterans head coach Mike Vrabel is counting on to counsel younger teammates.

Kirk Cousins sits at the desk in his suburban-Atlanta study, where he will soon unpause the frozen frame of video that fills the monitor connected to his laptop. Placed beside both are a tall stack of large composition notebooks, their ruled lines running the length of his dozen-plus seasons in the NFL.

He has a game to prepare for, his fifth as a Falcon in 2024. But first he kindly explains the backstory to all those pages, as we watch and listen to episode three of season two of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

Cousins has kept his copious notes since he backed up Robert Griffin III as a 24-year-old rookie in Washington. His offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was a prolific notetaker, and Cousins thought it wise to copy him. Ever since, from Washington to Minnesota to Atlanta, each season has yielded another thick notebook for future reference.

Like the one Cousins picks from the pile. He opens it to Week 1 of 2023. His opponent then as a Viking was Tampa Bay, the team that’s next up for Atlanta. Though the Buccaneers’ personnel isn’t entirely the same, their head coach hasn’t changed. It’s still Todd Bowles, whose defense remains a blitz-happy, head-spinning challenge for opposing quarterbacks. Cousins’ notes on the Bucs' blitzes remain handy.

For most of us, the scene is a rare and fascinating glimpse into Cousins’ thinking as a quarterback. For those privy to him professionally – in the locker room, film room and huddle, if not his home office – it is just one of the who-knows-how-many work habits that have helped him pass for nearly 43,000 yards and amass nearly $295 million in the NFL.

Garrett Bradbury was among them. Drafted by Minnesota with the 18th pick overall in 2019, nobody worked more closely with Cousins than Bradbury, the Vikings starting center in 71 games from 2019-23.

This summer, after snapping to Sam Darnold last season in Minnesota and signing a two-year, free-agent deal with the Patriots in March, Bradbury is the veteran center on whom Drake Maye leans. Literally and conversationally, sometimes for insights that didn’t make the final cut of Quarterback.

“He's always picking my brain,” Bradbury told reporters two Fridays ago. “I got to play with Kirk Cousins for a long time – he's a pro's pro, did everything the right way – and (Drake) will say, 'What would Kirk think of this? What were his preparations like with this?'"

Bradbury volunteered this example of inquisitiveness to illustrate a point he made about Maye’s precociousness (“I have to remind myself he’s 22”) and professionalism (“He understands the weight of the position he plays”).

Although they entered the NFL five years apart and hail from rival colleges – Bradbury from NC State and Maye from North Carolina – neither was a stranger to the other before becoming teammates. Maye’s older brother, Cole, was a baseball teammate of Bradbury’s brother-in-law and current Seattle Mariner pitcher Jackson Kowar at the University of Florida.

Another of Drake’s brothers, Luke, was a Tar Heel basketball standout who torched the Wolfpack for a career-high 33 points while Bradbury was attending State in 2018. Not that he’s inclined to talk hoops.

“No, no, no,” Bradbury laughs. “I don’t have much to say from that time period.”

Ask him about Cousins, however, and he’s happy to go there. Just not to the same lengths he does when chatting with Maye.

“There's some in-depth things that I will kind of tell (Drake) what Kirk did moving forward,” Bradbury said, expounding on his earlier comments last Monday. “Kirk was the hardest working guy in the building, and I think you have to be at that position. Because as I said earlier, the team runs or doesn't run based on that position. And what I'm impressed with Drake is I think he sees that responsibility. I think he takes that challenge head on.

“And so with my first five years, Kirk had been there, done that for years. So I'm just sitting there listening to him, watching him. And now with a younger guy behind me, it's like, ‘Okay, I've seen that for years.’ Maybe now I can share (insights) with him, help him, do whatever it takes to get him to see it the way I'm seeing it, to see the way that Kirk was seeing it. So it's just, you need reps, you need experience, but the willingness and the inquisitiveness goes a long way.”

Four decades ago, Thomas Boswell, the exquisite Washington Post columnist recently honored in Cooperstown, wrote: “Conversation is the blood of baseball. It flows through the game, an invigorating system of anecdotes. Ballplayers are tale tellers who have polished their malarkey and winnowed their wisdom for years.”

All true. But equally true, the art of conversation isn’t exclusive to baseball clubhouses, bullpens, dugouts and batting cages. In fact, it’s essential in any game people play with the goal of playing it better than before. Like with Maye, hearing second-hand accounts of a veteran counterpart’s process from their mutual friend and center.

We’ve heard from plenty of other Patriots the past two weeks that while talk is cheap, it’s also invaluable. Especially when they’re talking shop rather than spinning yarns simply to pass time, and when they're opening up about themselves to become closer to teammates.

“Coach (Mike) Vrabel’s done a great job of allowing us to get up in team meetings and share our stories,” 12-year pro and first-year Patriot Morgan Moses said. “That allows us to come back together, because if you can know your brother off the field, you’ll definitely love him on the field.

“Really (it’s) just getting to know each other, and that’s creating that bond. At the end of the day, we play a hard sport…if you know what your brother’s going through off the field and on the field, you can be there for him.”

In the locker room, Moses makes himself available to rookie Will Campbell, the left-tackle bookending the Pats’ line with Morgan at right tackle. Moses broke into the league lockering alongside future Hall of Famer Trent Williams in Washington and soaking up a wealth of knowledge, which he now pays forward to Campbell.

“We’ll pass the iPad back and forth (and) bounce questions (off each other),” Moses said. “Obviously at tackle, we have a hard task at hand and to be able to bounce different ideas off each other, what we struggle at, where (Will) struggles at, where I’ve been in my career, and just kind of fix it, that’s been a bright spot in the locker room for us.”

Apart from the tackles, 23-year-old cornerback Christian Gonzalez picks the brain of eight-year vet Carlton Davis, who won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay.

“It’s been awesome,” Gonzalez said on the eve of training camp, his third in New England. “It was fun to be in here with (Carlton) during OTA’s, to pick his brain a little bit. He’s won the Super Bowl. He’s done it at the highest level. He’s done it for a long time. He’s made a lot of plays. So it’s always great to have that vet in the room because you lean on him, ask him questions (and) how he sees certain things.”

Gonzalez can also seek an elite receiver’s perspective of his position. Namely, he can engage Stefon Diggs, late of Houston, in a Q-and-A about the times they matched up during last October’s Texans-Patriots encounter.

“I kind of picked his brain a little during the spring already,” Gonzalez said. “He’s a good route runner, (a) great route runner, (and) very smart. Just talking to him, actually getting to talk to him, he understands football very well – space, defenses. So it’s fun to pick his brain and see how he looks at it as going against the corner…I was able to ask him questions about certain things, certain reps he won, and he was able to give me some answers.”

Back across the locker room, where guards and centers are neighbors to tackles, Bradbury has questions of his own being a newcomer to coordinator Josh McDaniel’s offense. For answers, he turns to Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, who’ve experienced the system under McDaniels and/or the Pats’ 2023 playcaller Bill O’Brien.

“Absolutely,” Bradbury says. “I mean, Mike’s played in the system before, so I’m picking his brain. He’s run these plays before I have. Same with Cole. So, yeah, any way I can learn, I don’t care who I’m asking.”

And any way he can help, it doesn’t matter who’s asking him. Be it Maye or the rookie Campbell or another newcomer, Jared Wilson, who is considered a potential future center for the Pats.

“I had so much help from vets when I was younger that the least I can do is help any young guys coming in, because it’s such a different game,” Bradbury says. “We need the whole room to be good, right? If Jared’s really good that’s going to push me to be really good. It’s going to push Cole to be really good. And Mike. It’s all about raising the bar, raising the standard, and so the better we are collectively as a group, the better we’re going to be on the field.”

That process begins with a conversation starter, whether technically speaking or shooting the breeze to better know one another.

“If I’m just playing for myself, we’re not going to be worth very much,” says Bradbury, who missed some time last week due to a lower leg injury but is expected back soon. “I need to know what the guy next to me likes on the field and off the field.”

Soon enough, Bradbury and his linemates will take their ongoing dialogue off site, away from One Patriot Place to any one of a number of area dining rooms.

“We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do it exactly, but we’ve got a lot of money in the line room,” Bradbury chuckled, alluding to the high-round draft status of first-rounder Campbell and third-rounder Wilson. “The rookies got a lot of money, so they’ll have to treat us with some nice dinners.

“Right now it’s all ball. We’ll do the fun stuff later, but once we get into that, we’ll have some good times.”

And no doubt, have some good stories to tell, keeping the conversation flowing as the food keeps coming and the plates pile up like a stack of Cousins’ notebooks.