Will Campbell gets banged up in Patriots in-stadium scrimmage

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) works with a member of the coaching staff during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH -- Will Campbell is good.

Now before half of you get all hot & bothered, I'm not just saying Campbell is a good football player, although he was better than good at LSU and he's been good at times in Patriots training camp. I'm saying he's good as in he feels good physically, because the rookie left tackle got banged up but appeared to dodge an injury during the team's annual in-stadium practice in front of season ticket holders.

Late in the split-squad scrimmage, Campbell tumbled to the turf as defensive end Truman Jones bull-rushed him, in the only team rep that was a glaring loss for him on the night. Campbell was slow to get up after the play, then took one more rep, handling his block against a rushing Anfernee Jennings.

The rookie then walked off the field and sat on the bench as a trainer examined his right ankle/foot area. Campbell spent the rest of the practice on the sidelines.

Asked by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry about the possible injury situation, Campbell smirked, shook his head and replied, "I'm good, I'm good."

The fact that Campbell spoke at all to the media was a good sign. A serious injury would've cancelled his availability. So, the rookie seems fine. Crisis averted.

Campbell has had his share of ups and downs in training camp, occasionally succumbing to edge pressure, particularly by new teammates Keion White and K'Lavon Chaisson. He got a bit of a reprieve on Friday night, as White was held out of the scrimmage and Chaisson was with him on the blue team. So, we'll have to wait until next week's practices, including a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, to get a gauge of how he responds after an off day in this past Wednesday's padded session.

But overall, Campbell's camp has more resembled that of a rookie having the typical growing pains that should be expected from everyone in their first career training camp. He hasn't been perfect, but anyone who's been at practice every day wouldn't say Campbell isn't ready to play. He has things to work on, but he will be the left tackle.

Campbell took advice from his new offensive coordinator on how to manage those ups and downs and what to take away from times of struggle.

“Josh McDaniels told me a couple weeks ago, ‘You don’t lose, you learn or you win,’" Campbell said. "I’m a rookie. I’m out here learning. Some things that I do in college don’t work out here, it’s a different league. Also just finding what works for me out here. Everything that you do that doesn’t go your way is something that you learn from. It doesn’t count as a loss.”

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) and defensive end Keion White (99) work on a drill during 2025 training camp.

Long-term, there's plenty for Campbell to learn from and work on. Specifically, he still needs to prove he can handle pure speed off the edge and outside-to-inside moves. But he still has a week of practice and the preseason before the season starts.

The real pressing concern is what's behind Campbell on the depth chart. Fellow rookie Marcus Bryant, a seventh-round developmental prospect, has been repping with the backups, while Vederian Lowe has been limited throughout camp. The Patriots would still be wise to consider bringing in another veteran with left tackle experience, whether off the street or via trade.